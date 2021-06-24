Apex Legends Mobile closed beta to be available in five more countries

Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile version of the successful battle royale game, was initially released as a beta version in India and the Philippines. Respawn Entertainment launched a beta version back in April for users to try out. Although the game is still in its beta stage, interested players can pre-register for it by visiting this link.

Players can also download APK and OBB files of the game if they prefer not to wait to get pre-registration access. However, this isn't a sure shot method.

Apex Legends Mobile closed Beta expanding to five more countries

In a recent tweet, Respawn revealed that the much anticipated Apex Legends Mobile closed beta will be made available to five other countries as well. Players can check the tweet below themselves.

In a few weeks, Apex Legends Mobile's closed beta test will roll out to five more countries.



If you're in Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt or Lebanon head to your local Google Play store page to sign up: https://t.co/CshBg78jeK — Respawn (@Respawn) June 23, 2021

What this means is that players and fans who reside in Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, and Lebanon will now be able to join the Apex Legends Mobile closed beta in a few weeks. The developers haven't shared any specific dates as to when the players will be getting access, but the tweet simply mentioned "in a few weeks."

Also read: How to claim Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot (June 2021)

Players will be able to pre-register and download the game when it is made available to these countries via the Google Play Store. Many players from India and the Philippines have already gained access to the closed beta and are experiencing the new battle royale for themselves. There is a chance that Respawn will enable more players from other parts of the world to access closed beta in the upcoming months.

Apex Legends Mobile is a completely new game that has been designed specifically for mobile devices. The game offers a new control scheme to better enhance the mobile gaming experience. While the game features the same maps, characters, and overall look and feel like its PC sibling, there is still room for a lot of improvements.

More Apex Legends Mobile details from Google Play:



🔸 1st person & 3rd person gameplay

🔸 60-player matches

🔸 Trios



It may only have these Legends at launch: pic.twitter.com/xfx4sQ1XtQ — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) April 20, 2021

The graphics as well as the overall stability and smoothness of the game need to be ironed out. This might take some time as the game is still in its early development cycle and there are a lot of glitches and bugs that will need to be fixed once it reaches a wider audience.

Also read: Apex Legends 1.71 update patch notes: Full list of changes revealed

Edited by Allan Mathew