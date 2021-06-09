How to claim Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot (June 2021)

Summers are packed with new game announcements, releases, and discounts on games. This time, Amazon is heating things up with its Apex Legends Amazon Prime Gaming loot.

Amazon Prime Gaming will grant Prime members a fresh line-up of free games and in-game content like skins, XP's, and several other things for games like FIFA 2021, Assasin's Creed: Valhalla, and Valorant, to name a few.

Like every other year, Amazon and Respawn have joined hands to provide their players with a set of Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot. These will be released every month through 2021 and will only be available for Prime members.

Prime Gaming Skins has been around in Apex Legends since its inception. This year, a new cosmetic set will be made freely available every month in 2021 during the Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot.

In this article, players find out which Apex Legends cosmetic set will be available this month and how to obtain the Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot.

Which skin will be available this month?

This month in Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot, the Prime Gaming skin is Revenant. Players will be able to claim the skin till the 15th of next month.

The Sakura Steel skin will also be available for free to all Prime members from June 8th until July 13th.

For players looking for May’s Valkyrie Prime Gaming skin, it will also be available to claim until June 21st.

Valkyrie’s Punk Rocket skin is still available too - two Prime skins at once 😅 pic.twitter.com/RhbzbVd5Ly — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 8, 2021

How can players claim Apex Legends Amazon Prime Gaming loot?

Players who are Amazon Prime members will each month receive a unique Prime Gaming skin that will be released. Players can follow the below-mentioned steps to get their Apex Legends Amazon Prime gaming loot for this month:

Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website. Click on the ‘Claim Now’ button above the current Prime Gaming skin. Now players will be asked to sign in using their EA account credentials. After logging in, claim the skin.

Note: If the player's EA Account is not linked to Twitch, they will be redirected to the EA website where they need to sign in and link the accounts.

Revenant’s Sakura Steel skin is available now for Prime Gaming members!pic.twitter.com/H3FDJVvHx6 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 8, 2021

