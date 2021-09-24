Apex Legends 1.81 update patch notes: New features, Season 11 details, file size, and more

Apex Legends players have been facing server issues for the past few weeks. These server issues seem to have started after the launch of the Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event. Players were facing tons of issues including connection timeouts and the inability to enter the game.

Respawn Entertainment released a patch update in an attempt to resolve the ongoing server issues in Apex Legends. Prior to this, the devs have been actively participating in and monitoring discussions that take place in forums like Reddit to improve the game.

Apex Legends 1.81 update details

Apex Legends players were facing a lot of problems even before they could enter into a match. Most players couldn’t even log in and enter the game, while some faced slow-mo server issues as well.

Respawn Entertainment launched patch 1.81 as a patch update to fix the ongoing problems. The hotfix was an attempt to improve the stability issues, lag and connection to server issues that players were facing.

Aside from server issues, Rampart players could replenish Sheila ammo by meleeing opponents. A lot of players in Apex Legends were abusing this glitch which put others at a disadvantage. This update also aims to fix the error that occurs when players open their map in Arenas game mode.

It seems that the Apex Legends devs have fixed these issues with the launch of Update 1.81.

Respawn @Respawn We've just shipped a client-side patch for @playapex which fixes numerous bugs, including some that can cause crashes and disconnects. See the full list below.



Here’s the patch notes for patch update 1.81 that was launched on 22 September 2021.

9/22/2021 Update

Fixed a crashing error sometimes caused by equipping animated banner poses

Fixed an error with using a Crafting replicator ("PopLockFOV called more often than PushLockFOV")

Fixed being unable to hold to swap from an equipped Red Evo armor to a Gold Armor, if Red Evo armor had more health

Fixed an exploit that allowed Pathfinder to melee far faster than intended

Fixed Pathfinder Emote "Old Bot, New Trick" using the wrong icon

Nintendo Switch: Fixed "Press Left Stick to toggle Zoom" message displaying in the middle of the weapon sight

Fixed Bangalore's "Solar Soldier" skin obscuring the screen while ADSing while holding down her tactical ability

Misc stability fixes, including fixing some errors that can cause disconnections

Rampart

Fixed being able to regenerate ammo for Sheila by meleeing

Fixed players being able to reduce Sheila's bullet spread by crouching

Added transition animations for Rampart's heirloom when the weapon is inspected while Rampart is sprinting.

Stability fixes

Private Matches

Fixed players not receiving updated lobby settings when finishing a previous Private Match

Fixed an error in Arenas that occurred when attempting to open the map

Fixed players not showing up correctly in pre-match Team UI

