Will the Rampart buff bring a new shift in Apex Legends' meta?

In Apex Legends, Rampart was one of the least popular characters on the roster for a long time. The character never seemed to fit into the Apex Legends meta despite multiple changes. Respawn Entertainment took note of this and decided to give Rampart a buff in the Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event update.

This update was not just an event to introduce limited-time cosmetics but also brought in a few balance changes.

Rampart received a significant buff that might mark start a shift in the Apex Legends meta. After the buff, Rampart can use Sheila without planting it on the floor. While there may be limited ammo, this buff has skyrocketed Rampart’s pick rate and win rate.

Why Rampart may kickstart a possible shift in the Apex Legends meta

Nokokopuffs @Nokokopuffs_ This combo is going to be a problem LOL Octane+Rampart+Sheila This combo is going to be a problem LOL Octane+Rampart+Sheila https://t.co/bYZ4ce2JRH

The latest buff allows Rampart to use her ult, Sheila, while she’s in motion. Giving Sheila the option of mobility has impacted the game in a huge way. Players can now sneak up on enemies with the machine gun and obliterate them in mere seconds due to its high fire rate and damage.

Rampart’s minigun is quite powerful and even more so when playing in Kings Canyon. With Charge Towers dispersed across the map, teams having ramparts drop and charge their ultimate abilities. While teams are scurrying for loot, having a free weapon of this caliber sets up a huge advantage for the team having a Rampart.

Rampart was introduced way back in Season 6, which brought in the usual excitement during the season launch. But players soon realized that Rampart was not a high-tier character and was not all that fun to play with.

Apex Legends saw multiple updates to Rampart as an attempt to improve her pick rate but failed to do the job. The Evolution Collection Event brought in this significant buff that got the entire player base excited.

The Apex Legends Global Series is right around the corner and if Kings Canyon is one of the maps in the tournament, the community might just witness a new Apex Legends meta. Rampart’s pick rate has seen a huge improvement and is in the top 6 of most picked characters.

With many players already praising this Amped Modder, it will be interesting to see whether Rampart can shift the meta in Apex Legends for both casual and competitive players.

