Apex Legends server issues: All you need to know

The Apex Legends community was eagerly waiting for the patch update that was supposed to fix the server issues they have been facing for the past few weeks. The patch update went out on September 22, 2021 but the complaints regarding the server issues have not reduced.

Within a few hours of release, players started facing the same issues as before. Some players whose Apex Legends accounts had several cosmetics and a few heirlooms were banned for unknown reasons. The patch update seems to have done more harm than good.

Apex Legends servers have been under scrutiny since the launch of the Evolution Collection Event. Following the mentioned launch, there has been a massive spike in the number of players who are unable to connect to the servers.

Current server issues in Apex Legends

One of the most common problems among players in Apex Legends is the inability to enter the game at all. This is due to a bug that does not allow players to connect to the Apex Legends servers. Another issue that players are facing is when they enter a game, either they or their teammates get disconnected from the game.

The problems were not limited to those playing in public lobbies. Those who played ranked games were getting disconnected during games and to make things worse, the players also suffered from an abandonment penalty.

Respawn mentioned that some of the connection issues while trying to play a match is due to the animation on the banner poses. The devs suggested that players choose a ‘common’ rarity banner pose that doesn’t have any animation.

Another issue that players are facing since the update is that some of their accounts are being banned for unknown reasons. There are several players who invested money in obtaining certain rare cosmetics and heirlooms, and these accounts have been banned despite players claiming that they didn’t cheat.

Players are also being subjected to very high ping despite choosing nearby servers. This can be frustrating for those who try to enter the game after numerous failed attempts, just to have 450 ms ping.

These are the issues that players are currently facing. As of now, the player base is waiting for a solution that will fix all of these issues. Respawn is yet to respond to the new wave of issues. That being said, the developers at Respawn Entertainment are working hard towards solving the ongoing server issues.

