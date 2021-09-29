Players request new Apex Legends Mobile beta feature in main game

Apex Legends is now expanding to the mobile platform and players have noticed a particular feature that’s caught the entire community’s attention.

Over the past few weeks, Apex Legends Mobile conducted a few rounds of beta tests which have been successful to say the least. During these tests, players have noticed a particular feature that is extremely useful for beginners.

This certain feature gives out detailed information about weapons. Now players on PC and console are asking for this feature to be added to their platforms as well.

PC and console players ask for a feature showcased in Apex Legends Mobile beta

Apex Legends is about to mark its presence in the mobile gaming market. Currently, the game is in the testing phase and there is a certain feature that has got the entire Apex Legends community talking.

There is a feature in Apex Legends Mobile that gives players insights about the weapons. This feature gives all sorts of information that a player would want while exploring new weapons in the game.

It displays the following information about the weapons in Apex Legends Mobile:

Mobility

Vertical recoil

Horizontal recoil

Hip fire accuracy

Rate of fire

Effective range

Magazine size

Reload speed

Firing mode

Damage distribution

Recoil pattern

Fans believe this feature is extremely useful for those who are new to Apex Legends. For beginners, having a huge range of weapons can be daunting because each one has its recoil pattern and damage that suits particular play styles.

Some have a gung-ho play style which includes running SMGs and taking close range gunfights, whereas others thrive in mid-range battles and play a supporting role.

Therefore, Apex Legends players on console and PC are requesting the developers to implement this feature on their platforms as well. While some are asking for its inclusion, others would rather have the devs fix ongoing server issues before introducing any new feature.

It is difficult to predict whether Respawn Entertainment will add this feature since it was present during the beta testing stage. The company is yet to confirm any facets that will be present in the final product.

