Five possible features players can expect from Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in the beta testing phase, and players are excited about the global launch. Fans are excited about the variety of features the game has displayed during each round of the testing.

The first and second rounds of beta testing were identical except for the server's location during the beta testing. The third and fourth rounds of beta testing saw features like perks and a new game mode added to Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile has quite a few features that are unique to the mobile platform. This article attempts to highlight some of the special features that players can expect during the global launch of the final product.

Five features of Apex Legends Mobile seen during the beta testing phase

Here are some of the features seen in Apex Legends Mobile during the beta testing phase that are unique to the mobile platform.

1) Perks

All the players who took part in the beta tests of Apex Legends Mobile had a mixed reaction towards this particular feature. This feature allows players to unlock various perks that will enhance the character’s abilities in-game. This was a new feature added during the fourth round of beta testing. Perks are of three types - general perks, finisher perks, and exclusive perks. Players will have access to three general perks and one finisher perk while unlocking a new character.

2) Team Deathmatch

During the fourth beta test, players were delighted to see TDM as the new game mode in Apex Legends Mobile. The game mode will be a 3V3 format in which players can choose their loadout as well. Players will not get knocked in this game mode and will respawn when they’re killed. The first team to score the required points wins.

3) Moving targets in firing range

In firing range, players can interact with a screen which will give them the option of selecting the difficulty of moving targets. This feature in Apex Legends Mobile is quite useful for improving a player’s aim.

4) Infinite ammo in firing range

While this might be a small feature in Apex Legends Mobile, this can be quite useful when players are in firing range. Players tend to 1v1 with their teammates in firing range to warm up before entering a game. This reduces time as players don’t have to go back and get ammo after a few rounds.

5) Dib the legend during character select

This is another interesting feature that can be useful when players are solo queueing into any game mode. This feature can help players inform their teammates about the player’s legend of choice. Some players have to play with a legend that they’re not used to, reducing the chances of winning a game. This feature can avoid the aforementioned problem.

It is important to note that Apex Legends Mobile is in the beta testing phase. It is difficult to ascertain all the features present in the final product as players await official statements regarding the features on the final product.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar