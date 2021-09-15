Apex Legends Arenas guide: Top 7 weapons to choose from

Apex Legends Arenas has given its player base something new to look forward to. A change in format completely alters the approach to this game mode. While players only have to worry about one team, the nature of gunfights differs drastically from the BR format.

In this case, choosing the right weapon can make all the difference, especially at a competitive level. This article has attempted to round up the best weapons to use in Apex Legends Arenas format.

What’s the best weapon in Apex right now?



Flatline kinda spicy 🌶 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 21, 2021

Note: This list is not in any particular order. This is to showcase the top 7 weapons for Arenas in Apex Legends. There are guns that are not part of this list despite being preferred by the vast majority of players.

Top 7 weapons to choose from in Apex Legends for Arenas

Here's the list of weapons in Apex Legends that players can choose from.

7) G7 Scout

Image via Respawn Entertainment

G7 Scout is one of the most effective mid-long range weapons that one can use in Apex Legends. The gun costs only 400 crafting metals and is great for pinning down enemies and holding angles. This weapon has a high damage per shot, and a skilled player can even inflict mega damage when hip-firing during a close-range gunfight.

In a game mode where resources are limited, G7 Scout can be effective in depleting the enemy’s healing items. The enemy will either have their resources depleted or push others in a hurry when holding the right angles. Overall, it is a solid weapon for early-round gunfights in Apex Legends Arenas.

6) Volt

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Volt is one of the best SMGs in the game at the moment. While it may cost 550 crafting metals, it is worth every bit of the resources spent. It has high damage per shot and a relatively easy recoil pattern, allowing players to use this weapon in both close range and mid-range gunfights.

Players usually pick this in round 3 or 4 depending on how many crafting metals the team has. All in all, a solid SMG with negligible charge time, that can melt armor in an instant.

5) Flatline

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Flatline is arguably one of the best assault rifles in the game. It kicks harder than most other guns in its class, but the recoil pattern isn’t that tough to get used to. It’s extremely versatile and players can use it for close range or mid-long range gunfights. It has a high damage per shot.

While it costs 550 crafting metals to purchase this gun, it’s worth can't be questioned. Upon upgrading, players get a fairly large magazine that reduces concerns about running out of bullets mid-fight at Apex Legends Arenas

4) Spitfire

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It is one of the most broken weapons in Apex Legends, to the point where the devs decided to make it a care package item. Therefore, this weapon will not be available during the buy phase.

The gun will be available in a care package and will be fully kitted. If a team gains control of this package in a very tight game, it could tilt the scales in their favor.

3) Kraber

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This is ideal for players looking for a one-shot kill playstyle. A headshot is a guaranteed knock. Skilled marksmen are capable of changing the flow of the game using this monster of a sniper. It only makes sense for a weapon like this to be in the care package.

Again, it will not be available in the buy phase. If players acquire this weapon, they must find high ground and try to cover their teammates by picking off enemies one-by-one. It is arguably one of the best snipers in Apex Legends.

2) Prowler

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Prowler is a burst fire SMG that can absolutely shred if one can control the recoil. The SMG fires off 5 bullets in one burst and deals mega damage if players land a couple of headshots. High damage paired with great mobility is perfect for a Gung-Ho play style.

Priced at 450 crafting metals, this weapon is bang for the buck. Since moving Prowler to the ground loot, it has become the ideal weapon meta for close-range combat in both BR and Arena formats of Apex Legends.

1) L-Star

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The L-Star is being nerfed and its price has also been hiked in Apex Legends Arenas game mode. But this gun is an absolute unit when fired in controlled bursts. Coupled with extended magazines and the ability to attach barrel mods, the weapon's accuracy has also increased while reducing the muzzle flash.

The weapon thrives when used in close-range gunfights and has a very low charge time. It is a good choice for those who like to constantly engage in close range fights, and for teams that have a very aggressive playing style in Apex Legends Arenas.

L-Star meta > Spitfire meta



(via u/Fatal_axecident) pic.twitter.com/hFzScIyehi — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) May 16, 2021

