Apex Legends Arenas guide: Top 5 legends to choose from

Apex Legends Season 10 introduced the Ranked Arenas which allows competitive players to experience the fast-paced game in a completely different manner. This format is completely different from the usual battle royale format, thereby implying there are certain legends who are better suited for this specific game mode.

Each legend’s ability will have to play a vital role in this format since it is much more tactical and controlled in nature. Players will only have to worry about a single enemy team, which completely changes the approach to this game mode in Apex Legends. This article tries to pick the top 5 characters for this game mode based on their passive ability, tactical ability, ultimate ability, and the cost incurred for purchasing these abilities.

Top 5 characters for Arenas game mode in Apex Legends

Here's the list of characters from Apex Legends that you can choose from for your next Arenas game.

5) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is one of the most popular characters from Apex Legends. Unfortunately, his passive ability isn’t useful in the Arenas game mode, but his tactical ability is probably one of the best in the game. His grappling hook can be used to cover large distances in a very short time, allowing him to reach a more favorable position and possibly turning the fight around for his team. He has a solid ultimate ability, allowing his entire team to travel to and occupy a good position using the zipline gun. Overall, Pathfinder is a great legend to use in the Arenas game mode in Apex Legends.

Tactical ability cost: 50 crafting metals (minimum number of charges: 2)

Ultimate ability cost: 150 crafting metals

4) Bangalore

Bangalore’s overall kit is quite balanced and suitable for the Arenas game mode in Apex Legends. Her passive ability comes in handy when disengaging from a gunfight, or repositioning quickly to engage enemies from a different angle. Smoke launcher is cheap and often proves to be quite useful in mid-range combat. If the team has the resources to carry R-99 or Volt with Digital Threat attachments, they have ample opportunities to aggressively push through the smoke and take an advantageous fight. Despite being just as expensive, Bangalore’s ultimate isn’t as effective as Gibraltar’s and there are very few maps (like Gardens in Apex Legends) that can utilize it properly. But overall, the simplicity and efficacy of Bangalore’s kit make her one of the top picks for the Arenas game mode.

Tactical ability cost: 50 crafting metals (minimum number of charges: 2)

Ultimate ability cost: 500 crafting metals

3) Gibraltar

The big man from the Pacific Islands is another top-tier legend for the Arenas format in Apex Legends. Gibraltar’s passive ability or the arm shield is something everyone fears when seeing him in front of you during a gunfight. The arm shield gives him another 50 health which can make all the difference during a game in Arenas. His tactical ability is versatile and can be used defensively to heal or to revive a teammate, or can even be used on the offense by using the dome-shotgun strategy. His ultimate isn’t as effective considering there’s plenty of cover in Apex Legends' Arenas game mode but can be used in certain scenarios to buy some time to revive a teammate.

Tactical ability cost: 200 crafting metals (minimum number of charges: 1)

Ultimate ability cost: 500 crafting metals

2) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a tried and tested legend who excels in both the BR and Arenas game modes in Apex Legends. Bloodhound’s passive might not be as useful in Arenas, but his tactical ability makes up for what’s lacking in his passive ability. In a format like Arenas, understanding where your enemy is positioned allows you to set up offensive plays. Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt is probably one of the best ults in the game, allowing you to see your enemies clearly and scan them for your teammates to assist you when required.

Tactical ability cost: 150 crafting metals (minimum number of charges: 1)

Ultimate ability cost: 450 crafting metals

1) Octane

This adrenaline junkie is one of the best characters suited for the Arenas game mode. Octane is one of the best legends at all levels, be it casual or competitive. One of the biggest advantages of having Octane as the legend of choice in Arenas is his passive ability. The swift mend ability allows him to heal passively in a game mode where healing items are limited and cost you crafting metals. This will allow you to better manage your resources and spend more on batteries and cells or purchase healing items for your teammates instead. His ultimate, the launch pad, is extremely versatile, allowing your team to reach and hold positions before your enemy can, or for setting up an aggressive push after dealing damage from long range. This character is arguably one of the best characters for the Arenas game mode in Apex Legends currently.

Tactical ability cost: 50 crafting metals (Minimum number of charges: 2)

Ultimate ability cost: 300 crafting metals

This is a generalized list. There are characters in Apex Legends apart from the ones mentioned above who might suit other players better depending on their individual play styles.

