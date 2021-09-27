Apex Legends Season 10 expected end date

Apex Legends Season 10 has witnessed several changes and new content for fans to enjoy while playing the game. With data miners leaking some information about the next season that players wish to understand, they are also speculating the expected date for this season to end.

While Apex Legends has brought in some new content to keep the game fresh, this season has not been easy for the players and the devs at Respawn. Players faced a ton of server issues that persisted despite the devs’ attempts to fix the ongoing server problems.

Players and fans are looking forward to the end of the season for a fresh start. With that in mind, the community is actively discussing the possible date for the end of Season 10.

Expected date for the end of Apex Legends Season 10

Apex Legends Season 10 was launched on August 3, 2021. Every season goes on for about three months. Season 10 was supposed to end on November 2, 2021, but Respawn increased the duration of the first Ranked Split by a week. Therefore, fans believe that Apex Legends Season 10 will end on November 8, 2021.

Apex Legends introduced Seer in Season 10 along with the new hard-hitting LMG called Rampage. Many players were excited to introduce the unique character and weapon, which went on to change the game meta for a while. The game also changed the World’s Edge map and made a few quality of life updates.

The Evolution Collection Event introduced a new heirloom for Rampart called Problem Solver and gave a huge buff to the character. This has the potential to change the Apex Legends meta yet again.

Apex Legends players were disheartened to battle a myriad of server issues that hindered their experience while playing the game. Continuous efforts were made by devs to fix the problems, but the steps went in vain. Fans of the game are now speculating about the possible end date of Season 10.

Fans and players await official statements from Respawn Entertainment regarding the end date of Apex Legends Season 10.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar