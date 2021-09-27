Apex Legends Season 10 second Ranked split date revealed

Apex Legends is one of the most exciting battle royale games that caters to both casual and competitive players. Unfortunately, the game has been going through a few problems with their servers for a few weeks.

Competitive players found that to be a hindrance while trying to achieve the desired Ranked tier. Therefore, Respawn decided to increase the Ranked split by a week. The date for the new Ranked split is out and players are gearing up for the second split to reach their desired Ranked tier at the end of the season.

Apex Legends second Ranked split date and map

The first Ranked split was supposed to end on September 21, 2021. However, due to various server related issues, certain players were not able to play enough Ranked games to reach the desired Ranked tier. Following this, Respawn extended the Ranked split by one week and therefore the second Ranked split will start on September 28, 2021 and Kings Canyon will be the map for this split.

We'll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday. Despite improvements today, we're still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in @PlayApex , and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22.We'll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday. Despite improvements today, we're still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in @PlayApex, and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22.



Streamers like LuluLuvely, NiceWigg and Rogue called out Apex Legends, asking them to extend the Ranked split. Fans have mixed views on the matter. A few of them are happy as it gives them more time to play Ranked games and improve their Ranked tier while some of them are unhappy as it would mean that the second split might be shorter than usual.

NiceWigg @NiceWigg @Respawn @PlayApex Ranked split HAS to be extended for those who aren’t playing apex everyday all day and are trying to hit a certain ranked. @Respawn @PlayApex Ranked split HAS to be extended for those who aren’t playing apex everyday all day and are trying to hit a certain ranked.

Reason for second Ranked split delay

Apex Legends has been having server issues from time to time ever since the launch of the event. The introduction of the Evolution Collection Event patch caused the players a lot of problems ranging from the inability to connect to servers, to being kicked out of Ranked games.

These problems made it quite hard for players to rack up the necessary RP in order to improve their Ranked tier. Respawn Entertainment mentioned that they were seeing three times the normal rate of disconnection error. Due to this issue, Respawn decided to increase the Ranked split by a week to give players a chance to play more games and improve their rank in Apex Legends.

