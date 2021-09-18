Apex Legends ranked split extends by one week due to server issues

The Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event excited the entire player base. The game was launching new limited-time cosmetics, balance updates, and an Heirloom for Rampart called the Problem Solver. Many players came back to the game to try out the latest cosmetics and wanted to play Rampart because of the new buff that lets her use Shiela, her ultimate ability while walking.

Unfortunately, the Apex Legends player base is quite unhappy due to the server issues they’ve been facing for the past few days. Apex Legends has faced several server issues in the past seasons and during the launch of new events.

Due to specific server issues, a large number of players had trouble entering the game. Those who were able to enter were getting kicked out of both Ranked and pub games. Due to current server issues, Respawn has decided to extend the Ranked Split by one week.

A message form the Apex Legends devs

Respawn @Respawn An update on ongoing issues with @playapex stability:



We're ramping up our server capacity today and have some scheduled fixes for tomorrow. However, we believe some problems will require work through the weekend.



Sincere apologies—we're working as quickly as we can on a fix. An update on ongoing issues with @playapex stability:



This isn’t Respawn’s first time hearing players complain about the servers. The players want an immediate fix for the server issues that they are currently facing. The Apex Legends devs tried to increase the server capacity to incorporate the vast number of players that wanted to play the game.

We'll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday. Despite improvements today, we're still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in @PlayApex , and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22.We'll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday. Despite improvements today, we're still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in @PlayApex, and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22.



In Apex Legends, competitive players who play ranked games daily are frustrated and want a quick solution. Reaching higher tiers like Diamond, Master, or Apex Predator is no easy feat. In order to achieve these goals, every hour and day counts. It can be frustrating for players who are trying to reach their desired destination.

“Despite improvements today, we’re still seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors in [Apex Legends], and a full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on September 22,”

We'll extend the current ranked split by one week—that update will go live Monday”, said Respawn.

The streamers who played a role in this decision

Streamers have the popularity and influence to bring about certain changes that can help the casual player base.

NiceWigg @NiceWigg @Respawn @PlayApex Ranked split HAS to be extended for those who aren’t playing apex everyday all day and are trying to hit a certain ranked. @Respawn @PlayApex Ranked split HAS to be extended for those who aren’t playing apex everyday all day and are trying to hit a certain ranked.

These streamers called out Respawn and asked them to give players more time to reach the tier they wanted. Apex Legends streamers like LuluLuvely, NiceWigg, and Rogue played an important role in bringing about this change.

Rogue @TTrebb @Respawn @PlayApex Lets get a ranked extension Apex, people are wanting to achieve some ranks. This is probably frustrating for them, people don’t play everyday- it’s the least you could do! @Respawn @PlayApex Lets get a ranked extension Apex, people are wanting to achieve some ranks. This is probably frustrating for them, people don’t play everyday- it’s the least you could do!

NiceWigg stated that the Ranked split must be increased for those players who don’t play this game regularly. The streamer makes a fair point as it can be frustrating when players can’t queue into games on those few days that they wish to play. Rogue also shared the same sentiment and took to Twitter to voice out his opinions.

