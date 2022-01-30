Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration now open on Play Store: How to register and more details

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most anticipated releases in the mobile battle royale genre. The title by Electronics Arts received a great response from the community during the beta tests. However, after several beta tests, the fans have been eagerly waiting for further news regarding it.

The pre-registration for the game has opened up on the Google Play Store, and users can complete the process to register themselves for the title’s official launch.

Step-by-step guide to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Google Play Store Play Store

Players with Android devices can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the pre-registration:

Step 1: First, they must open the Google Play Store application on their devices and then search for ‘Apex Legends Mobile.’

Alternatively, individuals can head over to its page on the Play Store by clicking on this link.

Users can tap on the 'Pre-register' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers will find an option stating ‘Pre-register,’ which they must press.

Click on 'Got it' to complete the registration for the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: A pop-up will show up on their screens, where they can press ‘Got it’ to complete the registration.

Players can also tap on the ‘Install when available’ option to avail of the title whenever it is made accessible.

Features

There have been a lot of eyes on the unique features that Apex Legends Mobile will offer to its players, distinguishing it from the other games of the genre:

Legendary Characters (Legends): The mobile version will feature several legends fans have previously seen in Apex Legends. They will possess unique skills, aiding individuals to get the win.

Multiplayer squads: Instead of the regular 4-man squad featured in battle royale games, Apex Legends Mobile comprises three members in the squad. In a match, there will be a total of 20 teams.

Strategic and innovative combat: The abilities of the Legends, alongside the vast arsenal of weapons and equipment, can be tactically used by the players on the battlefield.

After the official launch, it will be great to see how well the game competes with the other popular titles on the platform like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile.

