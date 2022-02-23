Apex Legends Mobile releases details on upcoming selected regional launch, system requirements and more

Respawn Entertainment has released an official notice on the selected launch of Apex Legends Mobile. The post covers the countries that will be able to experience the release of the mobile title and answers a few more important questions regarding the launch. This is also the first time players across various countries will be able to play the game on iOS devices. Previously, Apex Legends Mobile was only available on Android platforms.

Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we'll have more to share in the coming weeks.



Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.

For those unaware, Respawn Entertainment has finally entered the mobile segment with their highly popular battle royale title, Apex Legends. It is a free-to-play title available on PCs, consoles and now mobile, for select countries. The mobile version is expected to get a global release sometime later this year. The upcoming selected region release is a beta test for some important elements, mostly the stability of servers of the selected regions.

Selected countries and regions for the upcoming Apex Legends Mobile beta test

The official blog post has provided the names of the following countries that have been selected for the upcoming beta test. Players in the following countries will be able to download the beta version from the Google Play Store and App Store depending on their device.

The Soft Launch for Apex Mobile is coming! For those in the countries mentioned below, please follow the link, or visit your local Google Play Store page, to pre-register. For all other legends, sit tight! We'll have more info for you soon.

Selected countries in the beta test:

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Mexico

Peru

Argentina

Colombia

Respawn Entertainment has also released a list of the legends that will be made available to players in the above regions for testing during this beta launch:

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Wraith

Bangalore

Octane

Mirage

Pathfinder

Caustic

System requirements for Apex Legends Mobile as provided by developers

Developers at Respawn Entertainment have provided the required system requirements for Android and iOS devices. Players will have to ensure their devices meet the following criteria for the best experience in the highly anticipated battle royale title.

Minimum Requirements

For Android:

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3 GB free space

At least 3 GB RAM

Screens size: N/L/XL

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: A9

3 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

The launch date for the beta test is expected to drop soon. Players can go ahead and pre-register on the Play Store in the meantime to get notifications when the game drops.

