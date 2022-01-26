Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order worth playing in 2022?

Standing in 2022, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is undoubtedly one of the best Star Wars games to have come out in the last decade. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, whose earlier repertoire included multiplayer titles like Titanfall 1 and 2, and Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of those games that were not expected to be groundbreaking.

Especially after the lackluster Star Wars title by EA in the last few years, namely Battlefront 1 and 2, everyone’s faith in the company was dwindling. The corporation’s public stance on prioritizing multiplayer live service games over single-player ones also alienated almost everyone looking for a serviceable single-player Star Wars title.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Some reminders on how gigantic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was



- Sold 8+ Million units in 3 months

- Sold 10+ Million units in 5 months

- Reached 20+ Million players in less than 2 years



Lo and behold! Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came out on November 15, 2019, and contrary to everyone’s expectation, EA and Respawn delivered a self-contained single-player Star Wars experience. Now, more than three years into its release, does Jedi: Fallen Order hold its ground?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a well-crafted single-player experience

If you are a Star Wars fan and itching to embark on a modern single-player experience, you don’t have many options. After the shuttering of LucasArts in 2013 and the 10-year exclusivity contract between Disney and EA, it is baffling how EA sat on top of the wildly popular IP for years and made so few games.

Jedi: Fallen Order naturally fills that vacuum well enough. Almost all of the characters present in the game are fleshed out thoroughly. With high-quality cutscenes and art direction, Fallen Order is a memorable experience. The Lightsaber combat is not groundbreaking, but its simplicity is one of its strengths.

Respawn’s use of Souls-like elements for gameplay was also streamlined enough to deliver a fun and tight gameplay loop. Maneuvering in the expansive hub-worlds is an enjoyable gameplay experience, using the various Force abilities.

Although the game was not riddled with bugs or anything like that in its launch state, Respawn’s eventual support for the game polished the game further in 2020. The next-gen update especially did wonders for the load times, which were quite an annoyance in PS4 and Xbox One.

Jedi: Fallen Order can be a great primer for the various Star Wars games that are currently in development

EA and LucasFilm Games have officially announced recently that they are working on three new titles set in the Star Wars universe, out of which one is Jedi: Fallen Order 2. The other two are a first-person shooter game and a strategy game.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft’s Massive is also developing a big-budget open-world Star Wars title. Announced in The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream is another title subject to a lot of anticipation from fans.

Star Wars: Hunters is another title in development. However, its scopes are pretty different from the games mentioned above. Hunters is a third-person free-to-play arena combat game for Switch, iOS, Android, developed by Zynga.

But arguably the most anticipated Star Wars title currently in development is the Knight of the Old Republic Remake from Aspyr.

Suffice to say, with all these titles in development and potentially coming out in the next two years. It is a great time to be a Star Wars fan. And Fallen Order can work as an excellent primer as a modern Star Wars title while waiting for the plethora of upcoming games.

