Star Wars: Eclipse by Quantic Dream announced at The Game Awards 2021 

Star Wars: Eclipse was announced at The Game Awards 2021. The game is being developed by Quantic Dream in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Set in the High Republic era, the game takes place roughly 200 years before the events of the films. So, Star Wars: Eclipse takes place long before the Skywalker Saga during the golden age of the Jedi Order and the Republic.

Star Wars: Eclipse is an action-adventure game, much in the vein of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA.

Star Wars: Eclipse is in early development at Quantic Dream, as was stated by Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards 2021. No gameplay was shown along with the cinematic reveal trailer. There has been no official word about which platforms it will be on either.

While there aren't many details about the just-announced title, the game sets out in a way to let players “play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim.”

Quantic Dream’s portfolio includes stellar interactive narrative titles like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain. However, as it stands, with Star Wars: Eclipse, they will be venturing out of their forté, to the action-adventure genre.

Star Wars: Eclipse is not the only Star Wars title currently in development. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced for PS5 and PC earlier this year, and an open-world game set in the Star Wars universe is in the works in Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment studio. There have also been rumors about a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order being in development.

With Star Wars: Eclipse officially announced, it is an incredible time to be a gamer and Star Wars fan.

