The Game Awards 2021 start time, where to watch, stream details, and more

The Game Awards is a highly coveted award ceremony in the gaming industry. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event crowns the biggest titles and achievements throughout the year while unveiling new and upcoming video games. Often regarded as the 'Oscars for video games,' the Game Awards are generally hosted towards the end of the year in December.

Game Awards 2020 was hosted online due to the pandemic. The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dogs took the title of "Game of the Year." The latest event is an invite-only in-person event to be held on December 9. The event will also be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Game Awards 2021 schedule

The Game Awards 2021 returns to an in-person invite-only event. As always, the event will be hosted by long-time host Keighley with notable appearances from several industry leaders.

Apart from crowning the most significant achievements, Game Award 2021 is expected to give players a glimpse into what next year looks like. Video games is a fast-moving industry, so cutting-edge games are always on the horizon. Significant updates to titles are also to be expected.

Regional timings for The Game Awards 2021

December 9, 2021 - 8:00 PM PST

December 9, 2021 - 11:00 PM EST

December 10, 2021 - 4:00 AM GMT

December 10, 2021 - 5:00 AM CET

December 10, 2021 - 9:30 AM IST

December 10, 2021 - 1:00 PM JST

Titles like Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, and Hitman 3 are fan-favorite nominations. Expect some updates to legacy titles being announced as well.

The event will be livestreamed via The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels. Readers are recommended to follow the official social media handles for real-time updates from the event.

