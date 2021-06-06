Geoff Keighley teases Elden Ring's presence in Summer Game Fest 2021

As E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest 2021 are drawing closer, there is no shortage of anticipation for FromSoftware’s next game, Elden Ring. Arguably the two best fantasy world builders of the current time, Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, are associated with the development of this title.

First revealed in E3 2019, the Bandai Namco title is presumably the most ambitious project in the studio’s history. Although there’s not a lot of information available regarding the game’s current development state; a compelling announcement trailer, Bandai Namco's official site and interviews with key personnel in the game's development provide some tidbits of what this adventure should hold.

Geoff Keighley' cryptic tweet about Elden Ring leaves fans excited

Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest’s presenter and reputed video game journalist, recently posted a cryptic tweet that might be an indication for Elden Ring’s showcase in Summer Game Fest 2021.

It is hard to understand Keighley’s tweet without the proper context. At the last The Game Awards in December 2020, Keighley mentioned Elden Ring on stage and built up anticipation for a showcase of the title at the event. However, nothing was shown and disappointed fans mock-seriously placed Keighley in a gamer prison in a Twitter meme.

If it's not elden ring this time then you will never escape gamer prison Geoff and I will make sure of that. pic.twitter.com/s6aQK1knzp — Amr (@AmrKamalXP) June 5, 2021

Keighley’s recent Twitter post says “I will break free”, which most likely alludes to him finally being able to leave the gamer prison by showcasing Elden Ring in this year’s Summer Game Fest.

Elden Ring is a natural evolution of Dark Souls, Miyazaki described in an interview. While Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice focuses on the action-adventure aspect with a premade protagonist, Elden Ring will push the RPG aspects to its forefront. Players will be able to create their own characters and builds.

Another aspect where Elden Ring will set itself unique from the Dark Souls series is the game world. While Dark Souls featured an interconnected dense world with mostly guided narrow paths that players had to venture through, in Elden Ring Miyazaki spoke about providing an "open field" for players to explore.

A recent investor call reportedly states that ELDEN RING is planned for release this fiscal year, 2021 (ending March 2022).



Elden Ring is a "priority release" for them and will supposedly be From Software's biggest release yet.https://t.co/8EVxX9a0Hv #EldenRing #FromSoftware pic.twitter.com/rrg8vboNPB — Okami (@Okami13_) May 1, 2021

According to industry insider Okami, Elden Ring will be released within March 2022. Information retrieved from Bandai Namco’s investor cell mentioned that they will be releasing Elden Ring in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2022.

Summer Game Fest 2021 will have its kick-off event on June 10th, 2021. Most likely, that is the time fans can get a glimpse of Elden Ring.

Edited by Gautham Balaji