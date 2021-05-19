Summer Game Fest 2021 will have more than a dozen world premieres on June 10th

Summer Game Fest is set to kick off on June 10th, 2021, with an incredible lineup of publishers who will showcase their exciting new titles.
Summer Game Fest will be hosted by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards repute. Weezer, the American rock band, is set to perform at the world premiere event on Thursday, June 10, where they will be premiering a brand new video game soundtrack.
With a stark contrast to 2020’s Summer Game Fest, all focus on this year’s SGF is on the June 10th Kickoff broadcast. This 2-hour event will include “more than a dozen” world premieres and reveals.
Summer Game Fest announces dates for kickoff event and more; reveals the attending publishers
The publisher lineup that will be attending the Summer Game Fest is star-studded. The list of announced participants for the 2021 Summer Game Fest includes the following companies, presented in alphabetical order:
- 2K
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Enterainment
- Battlestate Games
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Capcom
- Devolver Digital
- Dotemu
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Finji
- Frontier
- Gearbox Publishing
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Innersloth
- Kock Media
- Mediatonic
- MiHoYo
- PlayStation
- Psyonix
- Raw Fury
- Riot Games
- Saber Interactive
- Sega
- Steam
- Square Enix
- Tribeca Festival
- Tencent Games
- Warner Bros. Games
- Ubisoft
- Wizards of the Coast
- Xbox
Quite notably, SGF is being attended by quite a few big names who were missing from E3 2021's list of attendees. It includes the likes of PlayStation, Activision, Blizzard, Steam, EA and Riot Games.
Regarding the question of crossover events with E3 2021 and other events in the similar timeframe, Geoff Keighley responded that some announcements may be common across SGF and other events, but that the Kickoff Live Show on June 10th will have some exclusive content. Keighley also stated that,
“not all the partners will have content in the Kickoff Show. Some will obviously save major news for their own events, which we will be supporting and streaming too! Picture will become more clear once partners announce events.”
All in all, Summer Game Fest 2021 is looking bright for video game fans across the world.