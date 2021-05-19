Summer Game Fest 2021 will have more than a dozen world premieres on June 10th

Summer Game Fest is set to kick off on June 10th, 2021, with an incredible lineup of publishers who will showcase their exciting new titles.

Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021.



The fun begins live on Thursday, June 10 with Kickoff Live! a spectacular world premiere showcase of announcements, hosted by @geoffkeighley with a performance by @weezer, Day fo the Devs and more.https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/8RBfYt1364 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 19, 2021

Summer Game Fest will be hosted by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards repute. Weezer, the American rock band, is set to perform at the world premiere event on Thursday, June 10, where they will be premiering a brand new video game soundtrack.

With a stark contrast to 2020’s Summer Game Fest, all focus on this year’s SGF is on the June 10th Kickoff broadcast. This 2-hour event will include “more than a dozen” world premieres and reveals.

Probably around 2 hours? 12+ premieres I believe, prob more than that. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021

Summer Game Fest announces dates for kickoff event and more; reveals the attending publishers

The publisher lineup that will be attending the Summer Game Fest is star-studded. The list of announced participants for the 2021 Summer Game Fest includes the following companies, presented in alphabetical order:

2K

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Enterainment

Battlestate Games

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Kock Media

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

PlayStation

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

Steam

Square Enix

Tribeca Festival

Tencent Games

Warner Bros. Games

Ubisoft

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

Quite notably, SGF is being attended by quite a few big names who were missing from E3 2021's list of attendees. It includes the likes of PlayStation, Activision, Blizzard, Steam, EA and Riot Games.

It's official: #SummerGameFest returns starting on Thursday, June 10.



Here's a first look at the more than 30 partners that will be updating fans this year with video game news and announcements. More to be announced!



More at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/TESvhsztO1 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 19, 2021

Regarding the question of crossover events with E3 2021 and other events in the similar timeframe, Geoff Keighley responded that some announcements may be common across SGF and other events, but that the Kickoff Live Show on June 10th will have some exclusive content. Keighley also stated that,

“not all the partners will have content in the Kickoff Show. Some will obviously save major news for their own events, which we will be supporting and streaming too! Picture will become more clear once partners announce events.”

All in all, Summer Game Fest 2021 is looking bright for video game fans across the world.