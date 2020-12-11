The Last of Us Part 2 wins GOTY at The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards 2020 just wrapped up, and the evening was a fantastic celebration of what has been an incredible year for games. The Last of Us Part 2 was nominated for several major awards through the night and was a favorite for a lot of players as the Game of The Year.

The coveted GOTY gong is one fans put a lot of weight on, and this year, it was one of the most competitive in gaming. The Last of Us Part 2 edged out a win over fantastic nominees that included Ghost of Tsushima, Doom Eternal, and the unexpected indie gem, Hades, from SuperGiant Games.

The Last of Us Part 2 was a landmark achievement in terms of narrative and storytelling in video gaming. While the narrative choices made in the game have been hotly debated throughout the year, few titles have been able to elicit such passionate responses from their fan bases.

The Last of Us Part 2 wins seven awards at The Game Awards

🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Naughty Dog has solidified its position in the industry as the very pinnacle of single-player, narrative-driven games. With franchises such as Uncharted and The Last of Us considered landmark moments in gaming, the studio has been riding a wave of momentum for the better part of two decades.

The Last of Us Part 2 not only managed to bag the coveted GOTY award but also several others, including Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Performance (Laura Bailey for Abby), and Innovation in Accessibility.

One key highlight about the game has been what the studio has achieved in terms of accessibility, and The Game Awards has recognized its efforts with an award for the same.