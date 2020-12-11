The Last of Us Part 2 wins 7 awards at The Game Awards

The Last of Us Part 2 went into The Game Awards with the most nominations and was able to win seven of them.

The Last of Us Part 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year and ended up sparking a great amount of controversy, given how significantly the game deviated from fan expectations. Nevertheless, the game managed to perform incredibly well, winning an astounding seven awards at The Game Awards.

After an unprecedented year full of so many brilliant games, having The Last of Us Part II win Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards is such an immense honor. Congratulations to the team, our cast and crew, and all of our partners at @PlayStation and beyond! https://t.co/KxpqS7twf5 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 11, 2020

Remembering The Last of Us Part 2

Despite the collective internet freakout, The Last of Us Part 2 managed to be one of the best games released in 2020. The game delved deeper into the depths of its characters’ inhumanity as it followed Ellie during her spiral into rage-fueled revenge. Simultaneously, The Last of Us Part 2 explored Abby’s process of coming to terms with her own revenge quest and efforts to release her guilt.

Of course, a key reason behind the controversy was how The Last of Us Part 2 had players sit helplessly as it killed off one of the most beloved characters from the first game, something which sparked an intense emotional response from many players.

This specific event was alluded to during Laura Bailey’s acceptance speech for her award for Best Performance as Abby.

Awards won by The Last of Us Part 2

We're speechless. Thank you, Eddie Vedder/@PearlJam for this beautiful performance and all of the inspiration. https://t.co/6tCnTBvCrw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 11, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 had been nominated for nine awards, including the prestigious Game of the Year award as well as ones for Best Performance, Best Narrative, and Best Action-Adventure.

These awards heap further acclaim on the game, which critics seemed to enjoy in spite of the fan backlash. The Best Narrative and Best Performance awards, in particular, reinforce the game’s initial critical reception.

Overall, The Last of Us Part 2 won awards for Best Action-Adventure, Best Performance, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Innovation in Accessibility, Best Game Direction, and the most prestigious Game of the Year Award, winning seven of the nine nominations at The Game Awards 2020.