Summer Game Fest 2021 unveils more than 30 partners and the event schedule

Summer Game Fest recently announced its return, with the event set to take place on June 10th. With the involvement of more than 30 partners, it promises to be a spectacular show.
Video game industry legend Geoff Keighley, the man behind The Game Awards, launched the Summer Game Fest back in 2020, as an alternative to the 26th E3, which was canceled due to the worldwide pandemic. Summer Game Fest returns on 10th July 2021, 2 days before E3 2021 Digital.
Summer Game Fest 2021 partners list
Along with the announcement of its return, Summer Games Fest also unveiled all of its partners. The list of partners is varied and extensive as it includes AAA publishers such as Ubisoft and EA, Console platforms of PlayStation and Xbox, as well as the titans of PC gaming, Steam, and Epic Games.
The complete list of partners is as follows:
- 2K
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Enterainment
- Battlestate Games
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Capcom
- Devolver Digital
- Dotemu
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Finji
- Frontier
- Gearbox Publishing
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Innersloth
- Kock Media
- Mediatonic
- MiHoYo
- PlayStation
- Psyonix
- Raw Fury
- Riot Games
- Saber Interactive
- Sega
- Steam
- Square Enix
- Tribeca Festival
- Tencent Games
- Warner Bros. Games
- Ubisoft
- Wizards of the Coast
- Xbox
Referring to Partners for Summer Game Fest 2021, Geoff Keighley said: to VGC
For me, it was really important to get everybody involved, including PlayStation, Activision, EA, and all these other companies. I build all of my events in partnership with the publishers and this was really them reaching out and saying, ‘hey, we think there’s an opportunity to do what you’ve done at other points of the year in June’. I wasn’t really looking to make another big show, but it turned out that’s what we’re going to end up doing!
Even though the list is already extensive, Summer Games Fest is expected to unveil even more partners in the coming days or at the event.
Summer Game Fest 2021 schedule
Summer Game Fest 2021 kicks off on 10th July 2021. The schedule of the events associated with Summer Game Fest is as follows,
Event: Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live
Date: 10th July 2021
Time: 11:00 AM (PDT)/ 2:00 PM (EST)/ 11:00 PM (IST)
Event: Ubisoft Forward
Date: 12th/ 13th July 2021
Time: 12:00 PM (PDT)/ 3:00 PM (EST)/ 12:00 AM (IST)
Event: Steam Next Fest
Date: 16th July
Time: 10:00 AM (PDT)/ 1:00 PM (EST)/ 10:00 PM (IST)
Event: EA Play Live
Date: 22nd July
Time: TBD
In an interview with VGC, Geoff Keighley mentioned
We’ll have a Kick-Off show, then we’ll have individual events like Ubisoft Forward which is announced for Saturday, June 12 as part of Summer Game Fest and I think it’s also part of E3. But it’s ultimately Ubisoft’s event and E3 and Summer Game Fest are co-streaming the event.
With more than 30 partners and an extensive schedule, Summer Game Fest 2021 promises to be an event to behold.