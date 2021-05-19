Summer Game Fest 2021 unveils more than 30 partners and the event schedule

Summer Game Fest recently announced its return, with the event set to take place on June 10th. With the involvement of more than 30 partners, it promises to be a spectacular show.

Video game industry legend Geoff Keighley, the man behind The Game Awards, launched the Summer Game Fest back in 2020, as an alternative to the 26th E3, which was canceled due to the worldwide pandemic. Summer Game Fest returns on 10th July 2021, 2 days before E3 2021 Digital.

Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021.



The fun begins live on Thursday, June 10 with Kickoff Live! a spectacular world premiere showcase of announcements, hosted by @geoffkeighley with a performance by @weezer, Day fo the Devs and more.https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/8RBfYt1364 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 19, 2021

Summer Game Fest 2021 partners list

Along with the announcement of its return, Summer Games Fest also unveiled all of its partners. The list of partners is varied and extensive as it includes AAA publishers such as Ubisoft and EA, Console platforms of PlayStation and Xbox, as well as the titans of PC gaming, Steam, and Epic Games.

The complete list of partners is as follows:

2K

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Enterainment

Battlestate Games

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Kock Media

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

PlayStation

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

Steam

Square Enix

Tribeca Festival

Tencent Games

Warner Bros. Games

Ubisoft

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

Referring to Partners for Summer Game Fest 2021, Geoff Keighley said: to VGC

For me, it was really important to get everybody involved, including PlayStation, Activision, EA, and all these other companies. I build all of my events in partnership with the publishers and this was really them reaching out and saying, ‘hey, we think there’s an opportunity to do what you’ve done at other points of the year in June’. I wasn’t really looking to make another big show, but it turned out that’s what we’re going to end up doing!

Even though the list is already extensive, Summer Games Fest is expected to unveil even more partners in the coming days or at the event.

Summer Game Fest 2021 schedule

Summer Game Fest 2021 kicks off on 10th July 2021. The schedule of the events associated with Summer Game Fest is as follows,

Event: Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live

Date: 10th July 2021

Time: 11:00 AM (PDT)/ 2:00 PM (EST)/ 11:00 PM (IST)

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

Event: Ubisoft Forward

Date: 12th/ 13th July 2021

Time: 12:00 PM (PDT)/ 3:00 PM (EST)/ 12:00 AM (IST)

Steam Next Fest announced for June 16 - June 22



"A multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress"https://t.co/PKG7LY6NT4 pic.twitter.com/s9rgmE5OGb — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 24, 2021

Event: Steam Next Fest

Date: 16th July

Time: 10:00 AM (PDT)/ 1:00 PM (EST)/ 10:00 PM (IST)

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

Event: EA Play Live

Date: 22nd July

Time: TBD

In an interview with VGC, Geoff Keighley mentioned

We’ll have a Kick-Off show, then we’ll have individual events like Ubisoft Forward which is announced for Saturday, June 12 as part of Summer Game Fest and I think it’s also part of E3. But it’s ultimately Ubisoft’s event and E3 and Summer Game Fest are co-streaming the event.

With more than 30 partners and an extensive schedule, Summer Game Fest 2021 promises to be an event to behold.