Why Star Wars is Dying

Star Wars has always been a hot topic for every die-hard franchise fan, and it's not hard to understand why. The Star Wars: Visions series has been released on Disney+ and has some of the greatest action sequences, heartfelt characters and stirring music in cinema history.

However, it seems that Star Wars has lost its way lately, after the Disney acquisition and the colossal misfire that was The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars was intended to bring a space opera to life, and it had characters that people cared about.

That all seems like yesterday's news now. The franchise seems to have been milked dry to the point that most people won't even be hyped for another film in the canon. It's sad to see something that was once beloved by fans and audiences be ruined because of a few questionable decisions.

Key reasons behind the demise of Star Wars

Star Wars recycles old material

The Sequel Trilogy (Image via Medium)

Star Wars fans have noticed that Disney-helmed sequels have consistently borrowed material from the original films to be more in line with said films, hoping the sequels will be equally admired because of nostalgia and a familiar feel.

The Force Awakens was written in the same vein as A New Hope, except for the main character being swapped from a young boy who lives on a desert planet to a girl living on a similar desert planet, while both escaped their lives for a space adventure.

The Last Jedi decided to double down on this by imitating Rey and Luke's bond as a Jedi-in-training trying to learn from another wiser Jedi who has elected to exile himself, much like Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars had been watered down

Before the Disney acquisition, the last live-action Star Wars film was meant to be Revenge of the Sith. Critics and fans believe it to be a vast improvement over the first two installments of the prequel series.

However, Disney decided to get in on the franchise and bought it for $4 billion. It made movie after movie, video game after video game, and tv series after tv series to make money and entertain the public.

Due to this, Star Wars was no longer special to the viewers. What makes something unique is the realization that sooner or later, it will come to an end. If it never ends, a franchise will go on without meaning or purpose.

It has no plan or direction

A Star Wars sequel trilogy lost at sea without a paddle (Image via Empire)

Usually, when something has no purpose in the movies, it wanders around aimlessly, trying to find one.

However, the same cannot be said of Star Wars creations. Characters wander and wander around without a clearly defined goal, making many fans frustrated.

Star Wars makes the wrong movies

Snoke, a character nobody cares about and Luke, a character we've already seen (Image via IGN)

Disney is making films in the Star Wars canon that nobody asked for. This leaves fans suffering from been-there-done-that fatigue in the long run.

Most fans don't want a story about a character we have never seen or heard. Instead, movies about already-established characters and important unexplored history could potentially revive the franchise.

Fans would have loved it if they had made a Darth Maul, Mace Windu, or Snoke origin story in the canon and went deeper into the lore.

