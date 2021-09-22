Where to watch Star Wars: Visions? Streaming details, episodes, cast and all about the anime series

Star Wars: Visions was announced way back in December 2020 and marked the collaboration of six Japanese animation studios. The Japanese anime anthology series was meant to tell ten different stories that drew their inspiration and imagination from the Star Wars universe.

The episode count was later snipped, and the anime series was scheduled for a release on the popular American OTT Platform Disney+. Since the release of the series is around the corner, the complete details about the upcoming Star Wars project will be covered in the next part of this article.

Everything about the upcoming Star Wars anime on Disney+

When will Star Wars: Visions release on Disney+?

The anime anthology series is releasing on September 22 (Image via Star Wars/YouTube)

The upcoming anime anthology series will be released on September 22, 2021. Much like all other Disney+ projects, the series will drop around midnight (PT). The show will be available in almost all the countries with Disney+ or Disney+ Hotstar service.

In Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea Star Wars: Visions will release in November.

How many episodes will be there?

The series will have nine episodes (Image via Star Wars/YouTube)

Initially, the Star Wars anime series was meant to have ten episodes, but makers later changed it to nine. The upcoming anthology series will have the following nine standalone episodes:

The Duel animated by Kamikaze Douga (Director: Takanobu Mizuno)

animated by Kamikaze Douga (Director: Takanobu Mizuno) Lop and Ochō animated by Geno Studio (Director: Yuki Igarashi)

animated by Geno Studio (Director: Yuki Igarashi) Tatooine Rhapsody animated by Studio Colorido (Director: Taku Kimura)

animated by Studio Colorido (Director: Taku Kimura) The Twins animated by Trigger (Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi)

animated by Trigger (Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi) The Elder animated by Trigger (Director: Masahiko Otsuka)

animated by Trigger (Director: Masahiko Otsuka) The Village Bride animated by Kinema Citrus (Director: Hitoshi Haga)

animated by Kinema Citrus (Director: Hitoshi Haga) Akakiri animated by Science Saru (Director: Eunyoung Choi)

animated by Science Saru (Director: Eunyoung Choi) T0-B1 animated by Science Saru (Director: Abel Góngora)

animated by Science Saru (Director: Abel Góngora) The Ninth Jedi animated by Production I.G (Director: Kenji Kamiyama)

Fans should remember that each of these nine stories is entirely unrelated to one another. It may or may not abide by the original timeline of the Star Wars Franchise.

Cast

The voice cast has some popular names (Images via Instagram handles of Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Simu Liu, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt )

Each episode will have a different voice cast, both Japanese and English, with tons of characters and storylines. The English star cast includes the likes of David Harbour (Stranger Things), Henry Golding (Snake Eyes), Simu Liu (Shang-chi), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) and Jae-Beom Takata (Jurrasic World).

Apart from the names mentioned above, other mainstream names like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lucy Liu, Alison Brie, and Neil Patrick Harris will also be part of the English voice cast. On the contrary, the Japanese cast will have several voice artists who have worked in various anime projects.

