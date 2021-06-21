Is Snake Eyes good or bad? All about the titular character as official trailer arrives online ft. Samara Weaving, Henry Golding and more

Snake Eyes is the most mysterious character in the first two movie adaptations of Hasbro's G.I. Joe franchise. Producers never unmasked the secretive character on-screen in either of the movies except for one fake unmasking in the first minutes of G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Snake Eyes was one of the few positives from both of the G.I. Joe movies, which is why the mysterious American hero got his solo film Snake Eyes, also known as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. A new trailer for the American superhero film dropped today.

Snake Eyes will be a subtle reboot of the movie franchise while also serving as the origin story of the mysterious character. The movie will answer most of the fans' questions about Snake Eyes, left unanswered in the first two films.

Snake Eyes (2021): Release date, cast, plot, and more

When is Snake Eyes releasing?

Snake Eyes is releasing on July 23, 2021 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Paramount Picture's new G.I. Joe film will have an exclusive theatrical release on July 23rd, 2021. There has been no official announcement about the availability of the movie on streaming platforms.

Also read: Top 5 family movies on Netflix you must watch

Cast

Henry Golding will play the titular character (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Snake Eyes has many returning characters from original movies, but they have been recast for the new venture. The new superhero film will have an ensemble cast with Henry Golding (Snake Eyes) and Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow) replacing Ray Parker and Byung-hun Lee.

Australian actress Samara Weaving will be playing the role of Scarlett while Indonesian actor Iko Uwais has been cast as Hard Master. Here's the list of other members of Snake Eye's cast:

Úrsula Corberó as Baroness

Haruka Abe as Akiko

Takehiro Hira as Kenta

Peter Mensah as Blind Master

Also read: Where to watch Fast and Furious 9 online in India and South East Asia? Release date, streaming details, and more

What to expect from Snake Eyes?

Is Snake Eyes good or Bad?

A comic art of Snake Eyes (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Snake Eyes was shown in the team of heroes in previous films, but his secretive identity is best-suited for an anti-hero rather than a saint. The movie trailer shows an unmasked Snake Eyes who is in a dilemma to choose his future path. So, Snake Eyes may be playing 'Good' rather than an anti-hero iteration of the character.

Also read: Top 5 thriller movies on Netflix you must watch

Plot details

Snake Eyes to feature origins of the G.I. Joe hero(Image via Paramount Pictures)

The path of the upcoming superhero flick's plot is relatively straightforward, as the movie will follow the early life of the titular character. The movie will show his early days of turning into a ninja and his childhood memories with his nemesis, Storm Shadow. The movie's trailer also featured plenty of physics-defying action sequences along with incredible ninja fighting sequences.

So it will be interesting to see how these sequences fare on-screen when the new G.I. Joe movie arrives in theaters.

Also read: Who plays Lady Loki? Everything about Episode 2, where to watch, release schedule, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji