Top 5 thriller movies on Netflix you must watch

There are various movies from different movie genres present on Netflix. Among all of the movie genres, thriller movies provide the most complex and engaging movie-going experience. The thriller genre is often coupled with other movie genres like action, horror, fantasy, mystery, and heist. It adds to the depth of the plot and characters of a movie.

Well-made thriller movies can teleport viewers to the world of the film, but if a thriller is not well-executed, it could be a possible nightmare. So, in a way, it can be said that in any sub-genre of a thriller movie, be it action thriller, horror thriller, or any other, the thrill factor is the primary driving force.

Best thriller movies on Netflix in recent times

The Devil All the Time (USA)

Tom Holland plays the Protagonist in The Devil All the Time (Image via Netflix)

American psychological thriller that came out last September received mixed reviews from the critics but was highly appreciated by the public. The period thriller stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, who were praised for their respective roles.

The Devil All the Time is a slow-paced film that also involves some disturbing scenes.

The movie is available on Netflix, and viewers can click here to watch it now.

The Call (South Korea)

A still from The Call (Image via Netflix)

This 2020 South Korean horror-thriller movie is all about suspense and mystery. The Call also explores the fantasy genre as it features a story of two women interacting across different timelines over a phone. This interaction changes the reality of the protagonist.

Fans of the horror-thriller genre can opt for this South Korean film on Netflix.

Raat Akeli Hai (India)

Raat akeli hai is a classic Whodunit drama thriller (Image via Netflix)

A classic whodunnit, Raat Akeli Hai features the story of the murder of a landlord who has been murdered on his wedding night. Everyone in the family is under investigation, and the big reveal comes at the end of the movie. Some political angles are also explored through the plot.

It seems quite fascinating how the Protagonist, played by critically-acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui, dodges every bullet to complete the investigation of the murder. The shocking reveal at the end of this Netflix crime thriller serves as the cherry on the cake.

Run (USA)

Run features a scary tale of a mother and her daughter (Image via Netflix)

Another psychological thriller on the list, Run, is one of the best horror thrillers available on Netflix right now. The tale of a mother, played by Sarah Paulson, and her daughter is highly suspenseful and engaging. The movie embodies mystery with horror and can give nightmares to any average viewer.

Viewers can click here to redirect to the official page of Run on Netflix. Run is available on Hulu in the USA.

Below Zero (Spain)

Below Zero is one of the best Action thrillers available on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

The 2021 Spanish action thriller is a highly underrated piece of cinema. Below Zero is an old-school thriller that embodies suspense and uses action in a realistic manner. The plot follows a police officer driving a prisoner's van at night with his colleagues and some prisoners.

An attack on the van by unknown attackers accelerates the plot as many shocking revelations are made, followed by some bloodshed and action. This movie is an absolute treat for viewers who crave action flicks.

Netflix users can watch it here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

