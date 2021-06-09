Loki Episode 1: Fans react to Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius

The first episode of the MCU original series “Loki” just went live on Disney+, and the reactions from fans were terrific. Everyone loved every bit of the pilot of the series on the God of Mischief.

The major takeaways from the first episode were the chemistry and moments that Mobius M. Mobius and Loki shared.

Loki was expected to be a mind-bending superhero action drama thriller, and the first episode keeps up to the expectations. The series opens with a flashback scene from Avengers: Endgame as Loki escapes during the botched-up mission of Tony Stark.

Soon after the escape, Loki wakes up in the Gobi Desert, Mongolia, where he is arrested by Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents, led by Hunter B-15. He is taken into the headquarters of TVA and tried as an offender.

This is where Mobius M. Mobius makes an entry.

Who is Mobius M. Mobius in Loki, and what is he up to?

Played by Owen Wilson, Mobius M. Mobius is an agent from TVA, an organization set up by the Time-Keepers to keep branched realities and multiverse checks. He was investigating a “variant” in 1549 when he was summoned back to TVA, where he met Loki, taken into custody to break the timeline of Avengers (2012).

Mobius seeks Loki’s help and offers help in exchange while updating him with the latter’s memories from the original timeline. This makes the alternate Loki go rogue for some time as he was already in disbelief watching the proceedings at TVA.

But after the realization hits, the God of Mischief agrees to join hands with Mobius and TVA for the greater good.

After Loki’s approval, Mobius unveils the biggest revelation of the first episode, that the other variant in 1549 is none other than an alternate version of Loki, revealed as more evil and mischievous as the credits roll.

Twitter reactions

Loki’s Pilot, and reactions started coming in as soon as it went live. Everyone cherished the chemistry between Mobius and Loki while also praising the mind-bending concept of the MCU series.Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

omg partners in crime so true Lokius supremacy — Charcoal | Loki Spoilers | GAY RIGHTS (@TheGarbageGay) June 9, 2021

#Mobius is the friendly, regular detective who can find those angles BECAUSE he’s so strikingly “normal” in comparison to this world. And Owen Wilson absolutely nails that. He believes in people because he’s seen so much, rather than being jaded by it. He sees #Loki *the person.* pic.twitter.com/fWlDHj1WJu — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) June 9, 2021

Fantastic! Off to a good start. Always loved me some Owen and boy do these two have immediate chemistry. — Mission Spooky 🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@MissionSpooky) June 9, 2021

And yes, Loki was D. B. Cooper, a sort of a legend in American urban folkore.

Apart from the D.B. Cooper reveal, another amusing and major revelation was made regarding the Infinity Stones, one of the most potent entities in the MCU. People at TVA allegedly used them as paperweights:

Post a power-packed premiere, it will be fascinating to see how the God of Mischief copes with his alternate and more evil version. All eyes are now on the second episode of Loki.

