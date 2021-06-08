How many Loki episodes will be there? Release date and time, streaming details, and more 

Fans around the globe were really hyped up after Marvel announced a Disney+ series on Loki, everyone's favorite Villain/Anti-hero. This is the best news for Loki fans after the God of Mischief was brutally killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The return was also doubtful, as Thanos quoted, "No resurrections this time."
After multiple resurrections, the Loki will be returning one final time in MCU through the Disney+ series. However, the God of Mischief's return has confused many fans about his fate in MCU. This article will help those fans figure out the beloved anti-hero's fate in the fan-favorite superhero universe.
Everything about Loki from his Disney+ return to purpose in MCU
When is Loki releasing on Disney+
Loki's return to MCU via Disney+ is set to happen on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, and just like the previous shows, Loki will also be a weekly affair which means fans will have to return each Wednesday to watch Loki till the finale.
The expected time of the release is 12:00 A.M. (PT) on Disney+ in the USA and other countries.
Loki: number of episodes
The third Disney+ series of MCU is expected to have six episodes and a length of 40 to 50 minutes per episode to complete around six-hours of the total watch time. Unlike the previous two series, 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' each episode of Loki will drop on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.
Here is the expected Schedule for Loki:
- Loki Episode 1: June 9, 2021
- Loki Episode 2: June 16, 2021
- Loki Episode 3: June 23, 2021
- Loki Episode 4: June 30, 2021
- Loki Episode 5: July 7, 2021
- Loki Episode 6: July 14, 2021
Cast and Characters
Disney+ series Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character while introducing Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of TVA (Time Variance Authority). Other than the two main characters, the show has included Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku as Ravonna Renslayer and Hunter B-15, respectively.
Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant and Erika Coleman have been cast in undisclosed roles in the series. But their roles are expected to revolve around the TVA and additionally branched timelines created for the show.
What to expect from Loki?
As mentioned already, Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by the mighty Thanos, but the alternate version of the God of Mischief appeared in Avengers: End Game. The Asgardian prince fled with Tessaract through a portal, creating a branched reality.
The story of the MCU Disney+ series initiates from this point where Loki is taken into captivity by the TVA, an agency that keeps branched realities and timelines in check. Hence, due to his mischivious act, the Frost-born son of Frigga is forced to get his act together.
The series will feature tricks by Loki in the various branched realities he is made to visit by the TVA. MCU trailers often feature many fake and exciting moments, and even in Loki's trailer, the protagonist is seen donning the Avatar of D. B. Cooper and escaping through Bifrost.
To know about the context of this and many other tricks of Loki, viewers will have to tune in to Loki on Disney+ from June 9th.
