How many Loki episodes will be there? Release date and time, streaming details, and more 

Fans around the globe were really hyped up after Marvel announced a Disney+ series on Loki, everyone's favorite Villain/Anti-hero. This is the best news for Loki fans after the God of Mischief was brutally killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The return was also doubtful, as Thanos quoted, "No resurrections this time."

After multiple resurrections, the Loki will be returning one final time in MCU through the Disney+ series. However, the God of Mischief's return has confused many fans about his fate in MCU. This article will help those fans figure out the beloved anti-hero's fate in the fan-favorite superhero universe.

Everything about Loki from his Disney+ return to purpose in MCU

When is Loki releasing on Disney+

Image via Marvel Entertainment

Loki's return to MCU via Disney+ is set to happen on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, and just like the previous shows, Loki will also be a weekly affair which means fans will have to return each Wednesday to watch Loki till the finale.

Don't miss a moment of Marvel Studios' #Loki.



❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder when new episodes become available every Wednesday on @DisneyPlus starting June 9. pic.twitter.com/1haT7V5doe — Loki (@LokiOfficial) May 26, 2021

The expected time of the release is 12:00 A.M. (PT) on Disney+ in the USA and other countries.

Loki: number of episodes

Image via Marvel Entertainment

The third Disney+ series of MCU is expected to have six episodes and a length of 40 to 50 minutes per episode to complete around six-hours of the total watch time. Unlike the previous two series, 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' each episode of Loki will drop on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

This Wednesday will be GLORIOUS ✨ Marvel Studios' #Loki arrives in two days with new episodes every Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iEXQqCcO0q — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 7, 2021

Here is the expected Schedule for Loki:

Loki Episode 1: June 9, 2021

Loki Episode 2: June 16, 2021

Loki Episode 3: June 23, 2021

Loki Episode 4: June 30, 2021

Loki Episode 5: July 7, 2021

Loki Episode 6: July 14, 2021

Cast and Characters

Image via Marvel Entertainment

Disney+ series Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character while introducing Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of TVA (Time Variance Authority). Other than the two main characters, the show has included Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku as Ravonna Renslayer and Hunter B-15, respectively.

It’s almost time 🕰 Marvel Studios’ #Loki arrives this Wednesday with new episodes weekly on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gN8nuRGvPV — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 7, 2021

Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant and Erika Coleman have been cast in undisclosed roles in the series. But their roles are expected to revolve around the TVA and additionally branched timelines created for the show.

What to expect from Loki?

Image via Marvel Entertainment

As mentioned already, Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by the mighty Thanos, but the alternate version of the God of Mischief appeared in Avengers: End Game. The Asgardian prince fled with Tessaract through a portal, creating a branched reality.

The Time Variance Authority interrupts your timeline to bring you a new clip from Marvel Studios’ #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming in two days on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KBERv6c5kF — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 7, 2021

The story of the MCU Disney+ series initiates from this point where Loki is taken into captivity by the TVA, an agency that keeps branched realities and timelines in check. Hence, due to his mischivious act, the Frost-born son of Frigga is forced to get his act together.

Loki in a D. B. Cooper-like attire (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The series will feature tricks by Loki in the various branched realities he is made to visit by the TVA. MCU trailers often feature many fake and exciting moments, and even in Loki's trailer, the protagonist is seen donning the Avatar of D. B. Cooper and escaping through Bifrost.

To know about the context of this and many other tricks of Loki, viewers will have to tune in to Loki on Disney+ from June 9th.

