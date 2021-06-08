Awake: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything about Netflix Sci-fi film

Awake is the next sci-fi release on Netflix, which is dropping in the coming days. "Awake," starring Gina Rodriguez, is directed by the Canadian filmmaker Mark Raso. The synopsis of the sci-fi flick is quite interesting and bears a resemblance to its name.

However, to properly judge the new Netflix sci-fi film, viewers will have to wait a little longer for the release. This article will talk about all the details regarding Awake that are known so far so that viewers can make up their mind whether to go for it or not.

All details about the new Netflix Sci-fi release 'Awake'

When is Awake dropping on Netflix

Image via Netflix

The Awake is dropping on Netflix globally on June 9th, 2021, and viewers can click here to set a reminder for the release.

Official trailer of Awake

The official trailer was released on May 5th, 2021, and gave the audience a peek at the sci-fi concept set in the universe of the Awake. Here's a look at the official trailer of the upcoming movie.

Awake: Cast and Characters

Image via Netflix

As mentioned, Annihilation fame Gina Rodriguez is playing the protagonist, Jill Adams, in the upcoming Netflix movie. She plays an ex-soldier who is a mother to two and is struggling to keep her daughter safe.

Image via Netflix

Jill's children Matilda and Noah are played by actors Ariana Greenblatt and Lucius Hoyos, respectively. Apart from these three, the cast of Awake also includes the likes of Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper, Finn Jones, and Shamier Anderson.

What to expect from the Plot?

It's clear that the movie is meant for sci-fi and adventure genre fans, but fans of thriller and action genre can also keep an eye on the new Netflix movie. The story is set in a world where everyone has lost the ability to sleep after a global event. Things get serious when a girl possesses the ability to sleep, which results in a threat to her life.

Image via Netflix

The plot will focus on how her ex-soldier mother keeps her and her brother safe from the people who want to kill her. Whether the people succeed or not will be shown in the Awake, and viewers can watch it on Netflix on June 9th.

Edited by Gautham Balaji