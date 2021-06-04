Top 5 scary horror movies on Netflix you must watch

The horror movie genre is a fan-favorite genre. But the word horror movie genre is too general for the kind of variety horror movies posses.

There are various sub-genres like horror-comedy, zombie horror, found footage horror, zombie horror-comedy, docudrama horror, mockumentary horror, Supernatural, psychological and many more.

Each sub-genre has its own fanbase who find some movies super-scary while they find other movies laughable. So, due to the subjectivity of the 'fear,' no sub-genre can be treated as inferior to anyone.

So, keeping in mind this reason, here are the top picks of scariest horror movies regardless of the genre from Netflix that were released in recent times.

Also read: Sweet Tooth: Release date, how to stream, trailer, and everything about Netflix fantasy drama series.

Best horror movies on Netflix in recent times

5) The Perfection

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Metacritic: 60%

IMDB: 6.1/10

Starring:

Allison Williams as Charlotte Willmore

Molly Grace as Young Charlotte

Logan Browning as Elizabeth "Lizzie" Wells

Milah Thompson as Young Lizzie

Steven Weber as Anton, the head of Bachoff Academy.

Alaina Huffman as Paloma, Anton's wif

The Perfection is an American psychological horror movie that dives into suspense, torture, and jealousy. The movie explores basic human nature, like how it can go extreme and turn into something harmful for oneself and others.

Like most other psychological horrors, the horror movie features plenty of inhumane, weird, uncomfortable, and shocking scenes. Fans can enjoy the movie by clicking here.

4) The Platform

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Metacritic: 73%

IMDB: 7/10

Starring:

Iván Massagué as Goreng

Zorion Eguileor as Trimagasi

Antonia San Juan as Imoguiri

Emilio Buale Coka as Baharat

Alexandra Masangkay as Miharu

Eric L. Goode as Sr. Brambang

Not all horror movies have to feature a ghost or some supernatural entity to be menacing. The Platform proves this point while blending social inequality with the horror movie genre. The movie is set in a tower-like building where its residents are residing in cells. The conflict starts when residents are divided and discriminated against based on floors.

The Spanish movie uses floors as a metaphor to define inequality which further serves as a tool for the plot. The movie features plenty of gruesome scenes, and viewers can click here to give it a watch.

3) Girl on the Third Floor

Image via Dark Sky Films

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Metacritic: 65%

IMDB: 4.6/10

Starring:

Phil "CM Punk" Brooks as Donald "Don" Koch

Trieste Kelly Dunn as Liz Koch

Sarah Brooks as Sarah Yates

Elissa Dowling as Sadie

Karen Woditsch as Ellie Mueller

An old-school horror movie trope where a family buys a haunted house, and the haunted sightings turn their happy nights into sleepless nightmares. Well, Girl on the Third Floor takes this plot device and presents fans with more than just a scary horror movie.

Many fans find the movie genuinely nightmare-inducing. If viewers are up for getting sleepless nights, click here.

Also read: Top 3 Teen Netflix Movies you must watch

2) '#Alive'

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

IMDB: 6.3/10

Starring:

Yoo Ah-in as Oh Joon-woo

Park Shin-hye as Kim Yoo-bin

Lee Hyun-wook as Lee Sang-chul

Oh Hye-won as a policewoman

There are plenty of zombie movies, but #Alive is unique in its own way. The story follows a gamer who has been quarantining due to a zombie outbreak and finds it difficult to survive in his flat. Unlike the previous movies on this list, #Alive does have some light-hearted moments but soon becomes intense as Oh Joon-woo struggles to survive.

This is one of the best zombie horror movies in recent times to watch for zombie movie fans. Click here to be redirected to the Netflix page of #Alive.

1) Us

Image via Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Metacritic: 81%

IMDB: 6.8/10

Starring:

Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson (Red)

Winston Duke as Gabriel "Gabe" Wilson (Abraham)

Elisabeth Moss as Kitty Tyler (Dahlia)

Tim Heidecker as Josh Tyler (Tex)

Shahadi Wright Joseph as Zora Wilson (Umbrae)

If fans remember and love 'Get Out,' they should go for this other gem by Jordan Peele. Much like Get Out, Us plays on similar tropes like social commentary and incorporates various urban legends and famous sayings as a plot device. The movie is much more shocking than what viewers can see in the trailer here.

So, without spoiling the movie a little bit for the fans, here is the link to the official page of Us at Netflix.

Also read: Top 5 action movies on Netflix you must watch

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author

Edited by Gautham Balaji