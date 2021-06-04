Sweet Tooth: Release date, how to stream, trailer, and everything about Netflix fantasy drama series

A brand new DC comic-based fantasy drama series, Sweet Tooth, is dropping on Netflix in June and pre-release reactions to the new Netflix series are in. Critics already love the new TV series, as Sweet Tooth has received a premature rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and 79% on Metacritic.

However, its public reaction is still awaited.

The teaser of the Sweet Tooth was dropped on April 29th, 2021, and blew away fans with the concept that was being adapted into the series from the source. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series will feature a big cast.

All the details about Netflix's Sweet Tooth that fans want to know

Release date

Image via Netflix

The fantasy drama series will be released on Netflix globally on June 4th, 2021.

Official trailer

Image via Netflix

After the teaser trailer was released, Netflix also released a two minutes 54 seconds long official trailer for the Sweet Tooth on May 17th, 2021.

Fans can take a look at the official trailer here:

How to watch the Sweet Tooth

To watch the action-adventure fantasy drama series, viewers can visit the official site or application of Netflix to manually search "Sweet Tooth" or click here to redirect to the official page of the series.

Cast and Characters

Image via Netflix

James Brolin is the narrator of the series on Netflix. Apart from him, here's the list of cast and characters of the Sweet Tooth:

Christian Convery as Gus

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh

Will Forte as Gus' father

Dania Ramirez as Aimee

Neil Sandilands as General Steven Abbot

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Plot setting and what to expect

Image via Netflix

Based on a comic book by DC, Sweet Tooth features a post-apocalyptic setting where the story follows the primary character's life, a boy named Gus. Gus is a human and deer hybrid. In a world full of such children, people are turning against them. Gus has had to live the early years of his life in a safe house in a forest.

Image via Netflix

After years of living away from proper human contact, he meets a stranger named Jepperd. The story's main focus is their bond and friendship and how to form a connection during their adventures. The plot of Sweet Tooth is expected to be filled with fun and emotional moments, but viewers will have to wait until the release of its first season.

