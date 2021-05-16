Top 5 Netflix fantasy series to binge if you liked Shadow and Bone

"Shadow and Bone," the epic fantasy series from Netflix, is one of the most popular shows on the platform, given its gripping mix of sci-fi, romance, and horror. Netflix is yet to confirm a second installment, but there is much to be explored in the Grisha novel trilogy.

While readers wait for a potential “Shadow and Bone” season 2, binge-watchers should explore similar shows mentioned in the list below.

#1 The King: Eternal Monarch

A South Korean romantic fantasy that explores two parallel worlds starring Lee Min-ho as the Emperor Lee Gon of Kingdom of Corea. “The King: Eternal Monarch” dives into the idea of accessing an alternate reality where the other Republic of Korea exists, much similar to the real-world nation.

Interestingly, the show captures viewers’ attention with its mystical portal opening elements and has a soap opera touch thanks to Min ho’s character on-screen romance with Kim Go-eun’s Jeong Tae Eul. The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Similar to “Shadow and Bone,” “The King: Eternal Monarch” is set in a different timeline, universe and has its world-building with a lot of mysterious romance to delve into.

#2 The Umbrella Academy

It's a series based on the Dark Horse comics by Gaerard Way, but the show is unlike the traditional superhero ensemble that has become common. “The Umbrella Academy” is set in a new universe where a bizarre, rare incident has 43 women giving birth simultaneously in different parts of the globe.

An eccentric Bruce-Wayne type billionaire, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, adopts seven children, namely Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben, and Vanya, and trains them into becoming a superhero team called “The Umbrella Academy.”

The series explores time travel, telekinesis, telepathy, and many more phenomena. The show keeps viewers engaged by traversing storylines of each character and their main arc in altering a timeline where a global apocalypse is imminent.

Like Alina and her ragtag team's journey in "Shadow and Bone" trying to save the world from Kirigan, the Umbrella Academy also has its mission in stopping what seems to be the end of humanity in an alternate universe.

“The Umbrella Academy” season 3 is currently in development, but viewers can catch the first two seasons on Netflix.

#3 The Witcher

Netflix's adaptation of the Polish-American fantasy drama has been acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Some may know the franchise from the popular book series, and others may recognize it as a popular video game title.

Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the series is set in a fictional medieval world, in a place known as "the Contient." The show explores Geralt's journey and destiny, linked to princess Ciri played by Freya Allan.

The Witcher's world-building is more glamorous and stunning than "Shadow and Bone" thanks to the former's massive production budget.

Season 1, consisting of eight episodes, is available to stream on Netflix. "The Witcher" season 2 is expected to drop sometime later this year.

#4 Castlevania

An adult animated series on Netflix exploring a graphic R-rated Vampire setting, Castlevania is based on Konami's video game series of the same name. The show centers over the lives of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as they travel across the nation of Wallachia to defend it from Dracula and his followers.

This animated series brilliantly explores the magic of Belnades. The series is at par with shows like "Shadow and Bone."

Netflix has released the fourth and final season of the popular video game adaptation series. All seasons are currently streaming on the platform.

#5 Ragnarok

"Ragnarok" is Netflix's Norwegian fantasy series based on Norse mythology but with a new twist. The show premiered in January 2020, and it centers on a fictional Norwegian town called Edda in Hordaland, western Norway.

The town is plagued by climate change caused by industrial pollution from factories owned by a wealthy family known as The Jutuls, who are, in fact, Jotunns - frost giants disguised as humans.

The show's lead, Magne, played by David Stakston, challenges Jotunns after learning that he is the incarnation of Thor.

Ragnarok dives into the magical aspects of its mythical routes with a touch of its fictional elements similar to the Grishaverse based "Shadow and Bone."

The first six episodes from season 1 are available on Netflix.

Will there be a "Shadow and Bone" season 2?

The cliffhanger ending from the "Shadow and bone" finale suggests that the series has much more to explore. Some rumors also hint that the streaming platform might be interested in a "Shadow and Bone" spin-off to explore the Crows.

It's currently unknown when Netflix may greenlight production for the second installment of "Shadow and Bone." But on the bright side, the showrunners have plenty of material to work with the Grisha verse novels and the "Six of Crows."