Intergalactic: Release date, how to stream, cast, and everything to know about Peacock's prison break sci-fi series

Recovering from a pandemic-induced lockdown isn’t easy. But Peacock’s “Intergalactic” series could be the fix that viewers need. According to the synopsis, “Intergalactic” is a sci-fi drama set in a futuristic timeline and centers on a prison break in outer space.

Showrunner Julie Gearey heads the upcoming original series from Sky One. The show is set in a future society called ‘Commonworld’ and tells the story of a young space cop named Ash (Savannah Steyn), who is at the peak of her career when she is wrongly accused of treason.

Ash is sentenced to a prison in outer space called ‘The Hemlock’ and finds herself mixed up with a gang of criminals. But she soon discovers there are more mysteries in her life than she had known. The official synopsis further reads:

"A female prison gang show with an epic galactic setting, the further the escapees travel from home the closer they come to understanding who they truly are, And as they reluctantly learn to rely on one another, this disparate band of criminals will be fighting for their shared future in their ultimate bid for freedom."

Also read: Selena: The Series Part 2 - Air date, how to stream, and everything about the Netflix drama on the Tejano singer

When will “Intergalactic” air?

The brand new sci-fi drama series was originally released on April 30, 2021. But “Intergalactic” is confirmed to return on the NBC-owned streaming service from May 13.

How to watch “Intergalactic”

All eight episodes of season 1 can be streamed on Peacock.

Who’s cast in “Intergalactic” sci-fi series?

Savannah Steyn

Savannah Steyn as Ash Harper from "Intergalactic" (Image via Sky)

The series introduces Savannah Steyn portraying Ash Harper, the “tough, loyal and law-abiding” cop.

Steyn has appeared as a supporting cast member in shows like “The Tunnel,” “Wannabe,” “A Discovery of Witches,” and “Mister Winner.”

Parminder Nagra

Parminder Nagra (Image via Instagram, @pramindernagra)

The English actor plays Ash’s mother, Rebecca - the head of Galactic Security in the Commonworld. Fans would likely remember her prominent roles in “ER,” “Fortitude,” and “Bend it Like Beckham.”

Also read: Super What?: Release date, how to stream, and everything about Czarface and MF DOOM’s new album

Pre-buzz around “Intergalactic”

In a Q&A with the main cast, Sharon Duncan-Brewster spoke proudly about the diversity in “Intergalactic,” saying:

"Myself and Diany auditioned together and then we met Savannah and were like 'This is really cool!' and there was a point when we were on set, myself Savannah and Diany and I just paused and I said 'Do you realise what's happened?' and we all looked at each other and just smiled. None of us had ever experienced that before. We really have come a long way and I hope this is a good sign of where change is going to go in the future."

Apart from the cast hyping the series, there has been some online buzz among viewers who caught the sci-fi drama on Sky TV. Fans of the show are now looking forward to season 2.

I... I think I really like Intergalactic on Sky. It feels like a cult show from the 90s in the "stuff that's better than it ought to be" category. — PatrickFreyne (@PatrickFreyne1) May 7, 2021

I just finished watching #Intergalactic on #skyone

Loved it. Want more. Give us season 2 sky. — Conor Clancy (@Oldgaminggeezer) May 7, 2021

Really enjoyed Intergalactic. It does remind me of some of the Canadian series made by the Syfy channel. A strong female lead cast. Another dystopian future, with echoes of Blake's 7. I'm hoping Sky One commission a second season. #intergalatic #skyone #sciencefiction pic.twitter.com/2edKZOd0sM — Richy Who (@RichardHarris73) May 9, 2021

#intergalactic , a great series that channels the best of #Blakes7 with set pieces swashbuckling along to keep you coming back for more, season 2 please #sky #scifi pic.twitter.com/PHlv2wv7fg — lee r jones (@lrjartist) May 11, 2021

Well...people usually underestimate "Sky Originals". Although more good stuff will come. Also, peacock has the rights to show Intergalactic in the usa. So maybe more people. — Savi (@splitinbyte) May 8, 2021

Enjoyed the first episode of Intergalactic - that Sky show that sounds a lot like Blake’s 7. Can’t say I’m totally enraptured, but I’m intrigued enough to stick around for episode 2. — Hannah Cooper (@MrsSimonTemplar) May 6, 2021

I binge watched that new series Intergalactic on SKY the last few days and despite it's obviously political angles, it was still rather good fun. — Singularis (@Liberdade80) May 11, 2021

Also read: “It’s Scorsese’s re-imagining of Tootsie”: Twitter erupts as Leonardo DiCaprio is dubbed "unrecognizable" in Killers of the Flower Moon

Trailer

The trailer for “Intergalactic” offers a glimpse into its breathtaking galactic visuals and Ash’s journey from a space cop to a prisoner.

If readers enjoy “Intergalactic,” the following are a few similar sci-fi dramas currently streaming on Netflix:

Jupiter's legacy

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Oxygen

Another Life