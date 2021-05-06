Super What?: Release date, how to stream, and everything about Czarface and MF DOOM’s new album

MF Doom fans will finally get to hear the last joint album the late artist worked on in collaboration with Czarface. The team-up record, titled “Super What?” will drop later this week.

The new track was finalized by the American hip-hop supergroup Czarface, which consists of 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck.

When did MF Doom work on “Super What”

The news of the album’s much-anticipated release has fans exuberant since the project faced unforeseen delays after the world was struck by the covid-19 pandemic. Originally, “Super What” was recorded and scheduled to release in April 2020 but was later changed due to the raging virus.

Czarface was fortunate to fine-tune a few elements from the new track. The final mix was mastered in the summer of 2020 in hopes of its expected release. Its release was announced on Doom’s official account for May 7th, 2021.

Here's Czarface's statement:

"I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM... he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER."

How to stream Czarface & MF DOOM’s “Super What?”

“Super What” is confirmed to “stream everywhere” from May 7th. Fans can listen to the song via Spotify, where Czarface and MF Doom’s previous collab album, “Czarface Meets Ghostface,” is also available.

Alternatively, fans can stream the “Super What” track on Youtube Music and SoundCloud as well.

Czarface has also uploaded a new teaser for the track, teasing a glimpse of its iconic comic-style visuals. The full track will likely get an official release on its YouTube channel as well.

Fans interested in buying the physical version can head over to "Getondown," where the Vinyl version is available for purchase. Other bundle editions include a comic book theme on the album.