"Not another PicsArt cover": Lana Del Rey trolled over album cover of "Blue Banisters"

Lana Del Rey recently became the subject of hilarious memes after she announced her upcoming album Blue Banisters with a cover that many fans believe has been taken straight off the front page of PicsArt.

Blue Banister serves as the follow-up album to Chemtrails over the Country Club. Back in March, she had teased an album called Rock Candy Sweet, which was expected to arrive on the 1st of June.

However, it appears that Lana Del Rey's next album will now be titled Blue Banisters and is slated to arrive on the 4th of July. Meanwhile, the fate of Rock Candy Sweet remains up in the air.

Album out July 4th

BLUE BANISTERS pic.twitter.com/q37PDKeyy5 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 28, 2021

The album cover she shared had a pastel effect, with a font that was eerily similar to the ones available on popular photo editing app, PicsArt.

In light of this observation, several fans soon took to Twitter to conjure up a slew of hilarious memes based on Lana Del Rey's never-ending love affair with PicsArt.

Memes galore as fans compare Lana Del Rey's Blue Banisters album cover to a lazy PicsArt creation

It is unclear whether Rock Candy Sweet has been postponed or if it will serve as the name of a single in Blue Banisters instead.

The fact that Lana Del Rey used the same image for both the album covers has only exacerbated the confusion online.

WHAT CRACK IS LANA SMOKING pic.twitter.com/GmNOvOc3jI — amethyst (@WILDATCHEMTRAIL) April 28, 2021

With confusion reigning supreme online, several fans descended upon Twitter to decipher the complicated saga of Lana Del Rey's ever-changing album covers.

Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter users reacted to the announcement of Blue Banisters via a slew of memes:

Lana after posting the picsart album cover on a random Tuesday night at 11:38pm pic.twitter.com/VLYFsC4jDG — taylana (@LanaSupremecy) April 28, 2021

lana del rey logging into picsart to make her new cover art pic.twitter.com/AQ5GB0lOUm — anna ♡'s jessie mei li (@ENVYBARNES) April 28, 2021

it's so tiring being a lana stan these days i cannot keep defending her. the picsart cover... pic.twitter.com/Cry8Km21ZQ — sasha ☽ (@diIftaro) April 28, 2021

when i pay picsart to delete itself off lana’s phone >>>> https://t.co/3AD7Bsl11f — 🌬 CARIANNA 🌾 (@cari_mclellan) April 28, 2021

lana del rey making an album cover for blue banisters pic.twitter.com/4hN2pHhl0b — vanya 🐝 ⚡️ (@ukrdoe) April 28, 2021

lana’s new album cover is giving me this: pic.twitter.com/v4UwcKn5qZ — helen (@helen) April 28, 2021

pick ur fighter | lana picsart edition pic.twitter.com/UmbGAYYTCu — kevin (@nfrlore) April 28, 2021

Lana bestie, I try so hard and you music has gotten me through some hard times but I literally spent 10 minutes in picsart to create this: pic.twitter.com/JKmOOwlEWY — Gwyneth Paltrow Duchess of Goopshire (@pheobe_bridgers) April 28, 2021

Lana Del Rey making that album cover herself and hitting tweet like pic.twitter.com/7JQkBOjKRv — ✨ (@heyjaeee) April 28, 2021

life as a Lana stan pic.twitter.com/MCytXBUR6w — Gus (@goldisacks) April 28, 2021

lana del rey when she's bored: pic.twitter.com/bQyQ6kVX1u — jesús | (𝚃𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛'𝚜 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗) 💛💛 (@ipraytojesustoo) April 28, 2021

NOT ANOTHER PICSART COVER PLS pic.twitter.com/uJk3uFOANb — alexandria rayne (@raynevuelva) April 28, 2021

Lana stans when they see her upload another picsart cover pic.twitter.com/gf1ScPOS0K — Bradley ⚡️ (@thejitterbug759) April 28, 2021

lana del rey’s iphone when it sees her opening picsart again pic.twitter.com/8Bmr5srK67 — leon (Taylor’s Version) (@tifasrep) April 28, 2021

someone delete picsart from her phone pic.twitter.com/8Z2SpbOWig — athena (@sitcomfilms) April 28, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in, it now remains to be seen if the aforementioned album cover ends up being the final cover.

Humor aside, Lana Del Rey's recent announcement has certainly created palpable excitement among her fans, who now eagerly await the release of her eighth studio album.

