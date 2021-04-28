"Not another PicsArt cover": Lana Del Rey trolled over album cover of "Blue Banisters"

Lana Del Rey recently became the subject of hilarious memes after she announced her upcoming album Blue Banisters with a cover that many fans believe has been taken straight off the front page of PicsArt.
Blue Banister serves as the follow-up album to Chemtrails over the Country Club. Back in March, she had teased an album called Rock Candy Sweet, which was expected to arrive on the 1st of June.
However, it appears that Lana Del Rey's next album will now be titled Blue Banisters and is slated to arrive on the 4th of July. Meanwhile, the fate of Rock Candy Sweet remains up in the air.
The album cover she shared had a pastel effect, with a font that was eerily similar to the ones available on popular photo editing app, PicsArt.
In light of this observation, several fans soon took to Twitter to conjure up a slew of hilarious memes based on Lana Del Rey's never-ending love affair with PicsArt.
Memes galore as fans compare Lana Del Rey's Blue Banisters album cover to a lazy PicsArt creation
It is unclear whether Rock Candy Sweet has been postponed or if it will serve as the name of a single in Blue Banisters instead.
The fact that Lana Del Rey used the same image for both the album covers has only exacerbated the confusion online.
With confusion reigning supreme online, several fans descended upon Twitter to decipher the complicated saga of Lana Del Rey's ever-changing album covers.
Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter users reacted to the announcement of Blue Banisters via a slew of memes:
As reactions continue to pour in, it now remains to be seen if the aforementioned album cover ends up being the final cover.
Humor aside, Lana Del Rey's recent announcement has certainly created palpable excitement among her fans, who now eagerly await the release of her eighth studio album.
