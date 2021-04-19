Demi Lovato leaves Twitter baffled after she calls frozen yogurt shop "Diet Culture Vultures" over excessive diet-conscious options

Singer Demi Lovato recently sparked backlash online after she called out LA-based frozen yogurt chain The Bigg Chill over their pandering towards diet-based products.

In what is being perceived as an extremely bizarre and unexpected feud, the 28-year old popstar took to Instagram to share her reported first-hand experience, as she proceeded to post a scathing review of "The Bigg Chill's" customer-service:

Demi Lovato calls out a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop for its “harmful messaging” regarding their sugar free cookies and other diet foods. pic.twitter.com/6teLtOaITH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2021

In an Instagram story thread, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker lashed out at their range of diet-conscious products, which made it "extremely hard" for her to place an order:

"Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from The Bigg Chill when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter"

She also attached the hashtag #DietCultureVultures to her post, as she proceeded to share a follow-up message in which she slammed similar companies that "perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating."

The Bigg Chill responded by clarifying that they sell items for Diabetics, Celiac disease and Vegans, in addition to their indulgent fare. They also apologized and denied her "diet culture vulture" accusations.

#DemiLovato attacks local Los Angeles yogurt business The Bigg Chill for selling diet restricted items for people who are diabetics, vegans and more, saying it’s triggering for her to walk by those items in order to make a purchase. pic.twitter.com/7J7XXDlVCW — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) April 18, 2021

However, their response seemed to trigger Demi Lovato all the more as she responded with another message in which she slammed their service as "terrible" and "rude":

"Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also carrying for another percentage of your customers who struggle dailyjust to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders – one of the deadliest mental illness only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better."

However, her statements did not sit well with the majority of the online community who seemed both baffled and annoyed by her unnecessary public call-out.

Demi Lovato Vs The Bigg Chill Fro-Yo: Twitter weighs in on the situation

Over the course of her career, Demi Lovato has opened up about her eating disorders multiple times in the past.

She has also revealed how she spent many years eating watermelon cakes and expressed concern over how excessive restrictions being imposed upon one's eating pattern can be detrimental, especially when they're trying to recover from an eating disorder.

Keeping that in mind, it appears that the experience of having to sift through multiple diet-restrictive items is what irked her recently, as she continued to suggest alternatives to The Bigg Chill regarding their customer service module:

Image via Demi Lovato/ Instagram

In her follow-up messages, Demi Lovato claimed that "The Bigg Chill" was not wrong to cater to "many different needs."

Rather, she stressed upon inculcating a clearer message that eradicates any confusion regarding the menu at large.

However, Twitter users were not impressed by her recent outburst as they took to social media to respond with a mixture of humor and disapproval:

i legit cannot stand demi lovato. this restaurant is not the cause for ur triggers. sugar free cookies do not classify as “disordered eating” if ur in the right mindset. if ur not, then it’s not the restaurant’s fault. the way she PUBLICALLY called them out was so immature pic.twitter.com/aETygKvK1L — brittnay (@itsbrittnayyybi) April 18, 2021

some ppl diet in a healthy way & the restaurant is trying to cater to their needs. if someone chooses to diet in an unhealthy way (coming from personal experience), it’s not the restaurants fault — brittnay (@itsbrittnayyybi) April 18, 2021

demi lovato after seeing a diabetic person eating a sugar free cookie pic.twitter.com/dSILtgVoov — rej (@exiIeswift) April 18, 2021

Demi Lovato would like to speak to your manager @TheBiggChill How dare y’all sell healthy and delicious frozen yogurt for everyone. pic.twitter.com/DL6XuWxwQa — JM (@JayPstark) April 18, 2021

i have a family friend who’s diabetic and we always make desserts with the kind of sugar he can eat. that’s literally a normal thing and i don’t see how it’s “diet culture” when people are literally in need of different options 😐 — jaq ♥ (@jaqsre) April 18, 2021

like?????? why's she so pressed? she even wants to start a fücken hashtag and have it catch on?? like sis are you GOOD??? pic.twitter.com/edYvY7cFNX — AnaBelle 🌺🌴 (@albino_babe) April 18, 2021

I’m sorry it’s a frozen yogurt shop. Did you expect the shelves to be stocked with carrots and kale?



This is truly a stupid take. Shaming the best frozen yogurt spot in LA. https://t.co/JGX7lWKlJD — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) April 18, 2021

demi lovato beefing with a frozen yogurt shop im sorry pic.twitter.com/u9PMOi5abr — steffi cao (6’5) (@stefficao_) April 19, 2021

happy sunday. can somone pls tell me why demi lovato is still yelling at a frozen yogurt shop in west la? im trying to make sense of this — Lani Renaldo (@lanirenaldo) April 18, 2021

Sugar free and actually good. I'm tired of celebs making everything about them. I don't want my bloodsugars spiking and if I don't see sugar free items, I assume they don't have it. Idk why she thought making a huge deal about this was going to get her anywhere. — Corie Mai (@maicorie91) April 18, 2021

This isn’t the hot take she thinks it is pic.twitter.com/FhqS4CcOpb — Waves of sleep (@Wavesofsleepy) April 18, 2021

Demi Lovato attacking a business because they put their sugar free items before the regular items is beyond disgusting. Nothing about that store is "pro diet culture" Demi is a NARCISSIST and as an ex fan I can't believe it's taken me this long to see. #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/ll3q8NhQGC — Letitia's Running Shoes (@BlerdGirlMagick) April 18, 2021

With the internet still trying to wrap its head around this bizarre feud, it seems like Demi Lovato's decision to go to war with a fro-yo shop has not only opened up a whole new Pandora's box but also become a hotbed for debate online.