Demi Lovato leaves Twitter baffled after she calls frozen yogurt shop "Diet Culture Vultures" over excessive diet-conscious options

Singer Demi Lovato recently sparked backlash online after she called out LA-based frozen yogurt chain The Bigg Chill over their pandering towards diet-based products.
In what is being perceived as an extremely bizarre and unexpected feud, the 28-year old popstar took to Instagram to share her reported first-hand experience, as she proceeded to post a scathing review of "The Bigg Chill's" customer-service:
In an Instagram story thread, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker lashed out at their range of diet-conscious products, which made it "extremely hard" for her to place an order:
"Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from The Bigg Chill when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter"
She also attached the hashtag #DietCultureVultures to her post, as she proceeded to share a follow-up message in which she slammed similar companies that "perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating."
The Bigg Chill responded by clarifying that they sell items for Diabetics, Celiac disease and Vegans, in addition to their indulgent fare. They also apologized and denied her "diet culture vulture" accusations.
However, their response seemed to trigger Demi Lovato all the more as she responded with another message in which she slammed their service as "terrible" and "rude":
"Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also carrying for another percentage of your customers who struggle dailyjust to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders – one of the deadliest mental illness only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better."
However, her statements did not sit well with the majority of the online community who seemed both baffled and annoyed by her unnecessary public call-out.
Demi Lovato Vs The Bigg Chill Fro-Yo: Twitter weighs in on the situation
Over the course of her career, Demi Lovato has opened up about her eating disorders multiple times in the past.
She has also revealed how she spent many years eating watermelon cakes and expressed concern over how excessive restrictions being imposed upon one's eating pattern can be detrimental, especially when they're trying to recover from an eating disorder.
Keeping that in mind, it appears that the experience of having to sift through multiple diet-restrictive items is what irked her recently, as she continued to suggest alternatives to The Bigg Chill regarding their customer service module:
In her follow-up messages, Demi Lovato claimed that "The Bigg Chill" was not wrong to cater to "many different needs."
Rather, she stressed upon inculcating a clearer message that eradicates any confusion regarding the menu at large.
However, Twitter users were not impressed by her recent outburst as they took to social media to respond with a mixture of humor and disapproval:
With the internet still trying to wrap its head around this bizarre feud, it seems like Demi Lovato's decision to go to war with a fro-yo shop has not only opened up a whole new Pandora's box but also become a hotbed for debate online.