Nikita Dragun licks Demi Lovato's cheek during recent meet-up and fans are livid

Fans of Demi Lovato were left disappointed recently after they spotted her hanging out with controversial YouTuber and make-up artist Nikita Dragun, at a party recently.

The 28-year old singer has been in the news of late, post the release of her latest album "Dancing with the Devil," which also happens to be the name of her recent eye-opening documentary.

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Nikita Dragun hanging out with Demi Lovato Friday night. Demi says “Nikita Dragun is so hot it’s stupid.” pic.twitter.com/zq2o99cQmy — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 3, 2021

However, her recent association with Nikita Dragun left scores of fans disappointed.

By the looks of the photos above, they appeared to be partying together recently. In one of the pictures shared on Demi's Instagram story, Nikita Dragun could also be seen placing her tongue on her cheek for a brief second.

In light of their recent meet-up, several Demi Lovato fans took to Twitter and urged her to stay away from Nikita, due to her controversial nature.

Fans left disappointed with Demi Lovato after she is spotted hanging out with Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun and Demi Lovato are believed to be close friends, having been snapped by the paparazzi in public numerous times.

From going on double dates together to having karaoke sessions together, the duo are often known to hang out from time to time.

However, Demi Lovato's close association with Nikita has proved to be a constant thorn in the side of her fans, most of whom do not seem to want her to hang out the 25-year old YouTuber and make-up artist.

This is predominantly due to her past controversies, which range from being accused of blackfishing to being labeled a predator after she was spotted hanging out with 18-year old Alejandro Sario.

Nikita Dragun has also been accused of spreading COVID, on account of her numerous maskless appearances and was most recently embroiled in a fiery Twitter feud with "Frenemies" duo Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein.

Keeping this in mind, Demi Lovato's recent meet-up with Nikita leaving several of her fans disappointed as they took to Twitter and urged her to stay away:

Not Demi Lovato hanging out with Nikita Dragun 😭 Oouf especially during album release time! Damn😭😭😭 no demi i was rooting for youuuuuu — Simone (@simonewashere) April 3, 2021

where’s their masks — Dustin Dailey (@ThreeDailey) April 3, 2021

Demi may not get covid from Nikita assuming they’re both vaccinated but she sure as hell will probably catch something else from that tongue. pic.twitter.com/iul9GAWdP9 — ysd (titsahhh!) (@dojacatsnose) April 3, 2021

demi hanging out with nikita is gross anyway but letting her lick her FACE ?? during COVID ??? after she said shes been so careful n anxious about it ??? ew — em 🧸 (@undoemma) April 3, 2021

No Demi. No😩😩😩 — taraj (@candidlytara) April 3, 2021

demi... no .. :( — duen ☆ (@leehanies) April 3, 2021

i wonder if demi knows everything that nikita has done — marlowe🥡🥢 (@caliclowe) April 3, 2021

😒 sigh.... I love Demi but don’t think that toxicity she’s hanging with is cool... — 𝒜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓃𝒶 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 (@Athenartista) April 3, 2021

Disappointing — J Ⴟ (@itstotallyjen) April 3, 2021

And just like that my respect for Demi has plummeted! 🙄 — Lisa Y 🐧🦔 (@EveLisaY) April 3, 2021

i love how the pandemic is just non existent to celebrities while we’re all working 40+ hours w/ spoiled asshole people yelling at us all day. 😂 — hunter🦇 (@unfazedghost_) April 3, 2021

Demi said she recorded her song with Ariana in different studios because of covid, and now she's letting "no mask Nikita" lick her cheek??? — Zara_Ivr (@zara_ivr) April 3, 2021

Demi lovato keeps on validating reasons why I don’t like her — beast? how dare you. (Taylor’s Version) (@beasthowdareyo1) April 3, 2021

even if demi doesn't know the million reasons why nikita is problematic, she's still not wearing a mask but not only that, letting nikita lick her face??? i'm fucking done — ana 🍄 (@anadoeswhatever) April 3, 2021

Not cool hanging out with super spreaders during a pandemic. — Lacey Noel (@MissLaceyNoel) April 3, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in, it appears that Demi Lovato's recent meet-up with Nikita Dragun has touched upon a nerve with her scores of fans, who aren't too keen on accepting this friendship.