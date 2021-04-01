Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein slam Nikita Dragun in ugly Twitter spat

In what is probably one of the most fiery online feuds in recent memory, "Frenemies" duo Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently teamed up to slam Nikita Dragun over her controversial actions.

The vicious Twitter battle seems to have stemmed from a recent spat the duo had with regards to a now-deleted tweet by Trisha.

In her tweet, she appeared to mock Nikita Dragun for premiering her show "Unfiltered" on Snapchat.

This prompted a response from Nikita, where she accused Trisha of downplaying the efforts of the trans community:

30 million viewers and a billboard on sunset... but anyways let me go back to filming my Netflix show 😹 https://t.co/L6QC94rTPe — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) March 31, 2021

Trisha haven’t u done enough to the Trans community? there’s no need to downplay mine or any Trans woman’s accomplishments. happy #TransDayOfVisibility @trishapaytas — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) March 31, 2021

Her remarks ended up lighting the fuse to a full-blown verbal volley of words, as Trisha Paytas launched a scathing attack upon Nikita Dragun's controversial persona, as well as her associations with the likes of Tony Lopez and James Charles.

From accusing her of spreading COVID-19 to digging up numerous controversies, Trisha's barrage of tweets were as follows:

Has nothing to do with you being trans sweetie. U r sick af to even bring that into it. Ur just a disgusting human who stays defending pedophiles and spreading covid. U trying to drag a whole community into your ugly piece of hell u live in .... is gross. Setting back so much https://t.co/XBKJ8jkpmu — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

How bout wear a mask ? U r a trash human during this whole pandemic - Ur makeup ain’t that cute. https://t.co/XBKJ8jkpmu — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

Go make Tik toks with ADMITTED pedophiles. That’s blood money on ur make believe reality show https://t.co/XBKJ8jkpmu — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

Nikita loves her pedophiles. Trash supporting trash pt 2 https://t.co/XBKJ8jkpmu pic.twitter.com/HokEIxhn45 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

Imagine mocking a non-binary person who was confused of their identity for 20+ years. Ur a piece of shit to try to spin my disgust for u as a trash human into a general trans hate spin. Ur disgusting https://t.co/XBKJ8jkpmu — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

She also accused Nikita Dragun of "weaponizing" the trans community for her own personal gain:

Her weaponizing the trans community for her own gain is gross. She’s a horrible human. Has nothing to do with gender sexuality followers or whatever other bull shit https://t.co/k0qSZCQUAO — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

U using ur being trans as an excuse for why ppl despise u makes u trash. Ur just a shit human. No one cares about anything else except for the fact that u have the most destructive behavior and still support pedophiles in 2021. U r trash. https://t.co/1jr0XzSugY — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

Sis thinks everyone is downplaying her “success” cause she’s trans. No, ur cocky as hell attitude is being checked for putting ppl in danger , pandemic, and ur minor fans. U bragging about a Snapchat show thinking ur thriving is laughable. Ur a huge problem in society https://t.co/cyO9HIA1NZ — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

In response, Nikita Dragun proceeded to launch a counterattack upon Trisha by digging into her past controversies and captioning her posts with "This u?":

the same fiancé u domestically abuse? @trishapaytas ur a vile human being. u need to be locked up immediately if not sooner. https://t.co/d2iKzGf7VP pic.twitter.com/Sa4NZ383Zz — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) April 1, 2021

She even retweeted Daniel "Keemstar" Keem's tweets and labeled her a pedophile:

The no-holds-barred Trisha Paytas x Nikita Dragun slugfest soon ended up attracting the attention of H3H3's Ethan Klein, who proceeded to weigh in on the matter himself.

Nikita Dragun x Trisha Paytas's bitter Twitter feud leaves the internet divided

With the involvement of Ethan Klein, things began to escalate at a rapid pace. He began by mocking her maskless appearances in public as he accused her of spreading COVID:

nikita prob spread covid to more people than actually watch her show — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 31, 2021

He also responded to Nikita's claims of Trisha assaulting his brother-in-law Moses, as he proceeded to slam her association with accused predators James Charles and Tony Lopez:

Talk to your friend James Charles about jail, Moses and Trisha are happy and worked through it. It’s weird that you’re more worked up about a happy consensual couple than a literal predator in your immediate friend circle. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

You are so boring 🥱 he’s fine and happy as I previously stated. You, on the other hand, will be staying mad. 👋 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

But you don’t really care about that.

You are just trying to deflect from the fact that you are actively working with, supporting and associating with known predators. 👋 bye — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

Even commentary YouTuber Dennis "DefNoodles" Feitosa took the fight to Nikita Dragun, as he shared clips of her blackfishing and of being a close acquaintance of Tony Lopez and James Charles:

TWITTER ARCHEOLOGY: Nikita Dragun asks “what race is nikita gonna be today?” Nikita has been accused numerous times of using race as an aesthetic, which many have said to be harmful and disrespectful. She never apologized. pic.twitter.com/U7zO6pLwL7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

TWITTER ARCHEOLOGY: Nikita Dragun tweeting in defense of Tony Lopez, who is being sued for sexual battery of two 15-year-old girls. Nikita has a history of defending and profiting from alleged pedophiles. pic.twitter.com/kOcC7ZMRFq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

With Keemstar and Nikita Dragun teaming up to take on Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, Twitter users were bombarded with a stellar dose of online drama as they reacted via a slew of hilarious memes:

waiting for satan to drag both trisha and nikita to hell pic.twitter.com/2pchlLcDPs — nyˣ🦊 (@thebreesnys) March 31, 2021

nikita and trisha paytas arguing wit eachother is so funny bc they both are fucking terrible, it look like dis pic.twitter.com/yawl32EWCT — joons left ova joint (@planetyomi) April 1, 2021

LMFAOO Trisha is really not letting Nikita breath for one second 😭 pic.twitter.com/BevHJZuzeF — Alondra 🌱 (@alondrazaldana) April 1, 2021

me watching trisha paytas end nikita’s problematic ass career. living for the drama today pic.twitter.com/P1jHs0VFBq — juicy juice (@jregsss) March 31, 2021

i don’t stan trisha or nikita but this shit is funny pic.twitter.com/I88C8UFOFl — eliza (@elizacgilpin) April 1, 2021

nikita the racial shapeshifter tryna pull a "this you" on trisha paytas's blackface i GOTTA GO😭 pic.twitter.com/pNIn3Madis — oge生☽ (@owtrotearz) March 31, 2021

nikita dragun acting woke calling trisha a predator, as if all of her friends aren't all over minors pic.twitter.com/nOIydiv3YM — nico✧˖*°࿐ (@nicoheartemoji) April 1, 2021

Nikita Dragun & Keemstar: TRISHA PAYTAS IS A P*DO



Every man Trisha Paytas has ever dated: pic.twitter.com/2DGQ7GFCfL — Lilia (@liliaistyping) April 1, 2021

ok I CANT WAIT FOR THE NEXT WEEKS FRENEMIES PODCAST

Nikita vs. Trisha pic.twitter.com/omnpLn8HJN — t (@grandetommyz) April 1, 2021

Me seeing there’s so much Trisha x Nikita drama to read pic.twitter.com/HnF3U8tnJ9 — ren 🍋 (@2differenteyez) March 31, 2021

Trisha and everyone trying to find those 30 million viewers that Nikita is talking about. (Maybe she means the number of people she spread covid to) pic.twitter.com/ucGYqgCexK — Ross Gardner (@Ross_Swim14) April 1, 2021

Busy reading up on the Twitter beef between Trisha and Nikita. Don’t text I’m trying to stay focused pic.twitter.com/5w1cK6FjFD — baby mama (@sammykeeg) April 1, 2021

Humor aside, Trisha Paytas summed up her recent beef with Nikita Dragun by admitting that she felt guilty for all the ugliness their recent verbal duel had caused.

Im not even trying to cancel Nikita dragon because,by the tweets, I think she’s the only person online more hated than me. at this point I just feel sad.She needs to humble herself/reflect on why so many people have distaste for her SPOILER it has ZERO to do w her gender identity — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 31, 2021

If triggering someone is accomplishment , there’s more serious issues at hand. Like I’m sad that she really can’t see her bad behavior in light of all this. She can’t issue an apology or an ounce of remorse. I feel guilty for all the ugliness today. It does not make me happy https://t.co/OseWuuRsi9 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) April 1, 2021

Hopefully she’ll have some sort of reflection (she’s been deleting tweets I see) and see that’s she is attributing to a huge problem currently plaguing social media ( men sexitng minors , admitting it and getting away with it) as well as super spreading throughout la — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) April 1, 2021

She also claimed that she was not trying to cancel her; rather she hoped to educate her enough to take accountability and apologize for her actions.

With social media reeling under the collective weight of the fiery tweets above, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for the Trisha Paytas x Nikita Dragun feud, which seems to be showing no signs of simmering down just yet.