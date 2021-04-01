Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein slam Nikita Dragun in ugly Twitter spat

In what is probably one of the most fiery online feuds in recent memory, "Frenemies" duo Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently teamed up to slam Nikita Dragun over her controversial actions.
The vicious Twitter battle seems to have stemmed from a recent spat the duo had with regards to a now-deleted tweet by Trisha.
In her tweet, she appeared to mock Nikita Dragun for premiering her show "Unfiltered" on Snapchat.
This prompted a response from Nikita, where she accused Trisha of downplaying the efforts of the trans community:
Her remarks ended up lighting the fuse to a full-blown verbal volley of words, as Trisha Paytas launched a scathing attack upon Nikita Dragun's controversial persona, as well as her associations with the likes of Tony Lopez and James Charles.
From accusing her of spreading COVID-19 to digging up numerous controversies, Trisha's barrage of tweets were as follows:
She also accused Nikita Dragun of "weaponizing" the trans community for her own personal gain:
In response, Nikita Dragun proceeded to launch a counterattack upon Trisha by digging into her past controversies and captioning her posts with "This u?":
She even retweeted Daniel "Keemstar" Keem's tweets and labeled her a pedophile:
The no-holds-barred Trisha Paytas x Nikita Dragun slugfest soon ended up attracting the attention of H3H3's Ethan Klein, who proceeded to weigh in on the matter himself.
Nikita Dragun x Trisha Paytas's bitter Twitter feud leaves the internet divided
With the involvement of Ethan Klein, things began to escalate at a rapid pace. He began by mocking her maskless appearances in public as he accused her of spreading COVID:
He also responded to Nikita's claims of Trisha assaulting his brother-in-law Moses, as he proceeded to slam her association with accused predators James Charles and Tony Lopez:
Even commentary YouTuber Dennis "DefNoodles" Feitosa took the fight to Nikita Dragun, as he shared clips of her blackfishing and of being a close acquaintance of Tony Lopez and James Charles:
With Keemstar and Nikita Dragun teaming up to take on Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, Twitter users were bombarded with a stellar dose of online drama as they reacted via a slew of hilarious memes:
Humor aside, Trisha Paytas summed up her recent beef with Nikita Dragun by admitting that she felt guilty for all the ugliness their recent verbal duel had caused.
She also claimed that she was not trying to cancel her; rather she hoped to educate her enough to take accountability and apologize for her actions.
With social media reeling under the collective weight of the fiery tweets above, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for the Trisha Paytas x Nikita Dragun feud, which seems to be showing no signs of simmering down just yet.