Nikita Dragun faces backlash over blackfishing pictures

Make-up artist Nikita Dragun has come under fire for allegedly blackfishing across her social media. Nikita Dragun has been at the root of multiple controversies recently.
She was accused of lying about her age in a birthday post on social media. Now accused of blackfishing, it seems that the Belgian-born American YouTuber cannot catch a break.
Nikita Dragun accused of blackfishing
For those out of the loop, blackfishing is defined as:
"When people not of coloured descent “fish” for features that make them appear Black, mixed-race or racially ambiguous, like altering skin tone, hairstyle or facial and body modification that they can subsequently profit from"
Blackfishing differs from Blackface. Blackfishing is a little more subtle. Blackface is often used to mock or degrade. Blackfishing is often used for appropriating black culture for profit.
Nikita Dragun was spotted on her Instagram stories with a darker skin tone. This had some fans outraged, who then accused her of blackfishing.
Some fans are calling out the make-up artist on social media because they've never really been fond of her. Others are cringing at the thinly veiled attempt of appropriating black culture.
Regarding the age controversy, Nikita Dragun had this to say:
"The internet has no sense of humor, I swear. Every year for my birthday, I’ve joked and said I’m turning 21. You can literally google my age. I’m not trying to lie or fool anyone.
She's yet to respond to the blackfishing accusations.
Published 14 Feb 2021, 16:14 IST