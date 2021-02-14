Nikita Dragun faces backlash over blackfishing pictures

Make-up artist Nikita Dragun has come under fire for allegedly blackfishing across her social media. Nikita Dragun has been at the root of multiple controversies recently.

She was accused of lying about her age in a birthday post on social media. Now accused of blackfishing, it seems that the Belgian-born American YouTuber cannot catch a break.

Nikita Dragun accused of blackfishing

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Nikita Dragun getting called out once again for blackfishing. Many people are noticing Nikita looks considerably darker than how she normally looks. One person said “Why does Nikita Dragun look darker than me?” pic.twitter.com/yX1CuzSkqd — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

For those out of the loop, blackfishing is defined as:

"When people not of coloured descent “fish” for features that make them appear Black, mixed-race or racially ambiguous, like altering skin tone, hairstyle or facial and body modification that they can subsequently profit from"

Blackfishing differs from Blackface. Blackfishing is a little more subtle. Blackface is often used to mock or degrade. Blackfishing is often used for appropriating black culture for profit.

Nikita Dragun was spotted on her Instagram stories with a darker skin tone. This had some fans outraged, who then accused her of blackfishing.

More people commenting, one person said “Waiting for Nikita Dragun to get cancelled for the 100000th time for the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/W3b8S76C4X — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

Some fans are calling out the make-up artist on social media because they've never really been fond of her. Others are cringing at the thinly veiled attempt of appropriating black culture.

Here are some of the responses on Twitter:

I literally just watched her story & im astonished LIKE ??? — Gwen 10 (@yikesgwen) February 13, 2021

Honestly we just gotta ignore her at this point. Her fans are racist and don't care and never will, and all we do is give her attention and keep her relevant — Fail Woman (@keinaeline) February 13, 2021

Not only darker but she shops her photos to the point of looking like a computer graphic 😑 — Chipped Coconut (@ChippedCoconut) February 13, 2021

Regarding the age controversy, Nikita Dragun had this to say:

"The internet has no sense of humor, I swear. Every year for my birthday, I’ve joked and said I’m turning 21. You can literally google my age. I’m not trying to lie or fool anyone.

She's yet to respond to the blackfishing accusations.

