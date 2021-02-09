Nikita Dragun accused of lying about age: Here's what really happened

Belgian-born YouTuber Nikita Dragun recently got called out for apparently lying about her age in an Instagram post.

Trolls and others were up in arms over the American's birthday post on the platform, where she called herself 21 years old. People who Googled the celebrity quickly found out that was not the case, as her age was listed as 25.

Many users left comments on the post, calling her out for lying until she released a statement regarding the issue.

Also read: "They see me as a toxic person": CodeMiko cries inconsolably after Twitch kicks her off scheduled events following ban

Did Nikita Dragun lie about her age?

The controversial post, which now houses an edited caption, had a different caption entirely that read:

"twenty one thank u for making my birthday so special. i take birthdays so serious bc i'm finally living my life authentically as me... i remember when i invited my whole kindergarten class to my bday and no one showed up... i'm a weird kid for life !! thankful to have so many amazing ppl in my life today i feel nothing but love... ily draguns xo" (sic)

The claim that she was 21 had fans calling her out instantly, flooding the comments with remarks such as:

Advertisement

Her statement left fans puzzled

Her statement left fans confused

A quick Google search reveals that Nikita Dragun's birthday is January 31st, 1996, putting her at 25 years of age and causing confusion for many. However, Nikita Dragun took to Twitter to set the record straight regarding the mess.

Advertisement

the internet has no sense of humor i swear. every year for my birthday i’ve joked and said i’m turning 21. u can literally google my age i’m not trying to lie or fool anyone. she’s just forever 21. — Nikita (@NikitaDragun) February 3, 2021

It seems that netizens can put their pitchforks down as she clearly meant the caption as a joke. To further put the matter to rest, the beauty blogger even edited the caption and took down any mention whatsoever of being 21 years old.

Also read: Valkyrae exposes Sykkuno for drooling over Corpse Husband, says Corpse Husband has the "simp buff"