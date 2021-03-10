Nikita Dragun slammed for wearing "fake" mask

Nikita Dragun recently appeared in what fans called a "fake" mask to the wrap party of her Snapchat series, Nikita Unfiltered.

The beauty blogger has been known for ignoring mask etiquette and has been called out multiple times over the issue. Twitter users have been rolling their eyes at the careless move as Nikita Dragun doesn't seem to know the difference between a face mask and a face shield.

Her "compromise of a mask" resembles neither.

Nikita Dragun put on blast again for poor mask etiquette

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Nikita Dragun walks around wearing a fake mask, which she immediately removes as soon as she's approached by paparazzi. All of this while filming the second season of her SnapChat show. pic.twitter.com/jnE2n7JpOf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

The 25-year-old was recently spotted by paparazzi at the "Nikita Unfiltered" wrap party. She wore what can only be described as a cross between a face shield and mask that achieved the purpose of neither.

To make matters worse, Nikita Dragun showed no hesitation in taking off the "mask" around journalists and promptly removed it while addressing the paparazzi.

are those face masks even protective 😭 — Jameson ❀ (@PositionsTears) March 9, 2021

covering her face because she knows that mask ain't stufff — Issa toee (@witchonlonelake) March 9, 2021

Can we leave her behind in 2020 — Jani (@yu_go_glen_coco) March 9, 2021

This isn't the first time Nikita Dragun has been called out for ignoring mask rules. Earlier in February, the Belgian-born American YouTuber was spotted wearing the same "mask" that provides barely any protection against harmful particles.

The problem with the mask is that it combines the form factor of a cloth mask with a full plastic face shield that covers a person's entire face.

Face shields are used by medical professionals to prevent them from minute projectiles. An example is when patients sneeze around them. A face mask is something that prevents infectious particles that are too small to pass through cloth from entering a person's airways.

Nikita Dragun's hybrid mask seemingly fails to meet either of these objectives, and the internet wants the internet personality to know about it.

That’s not even a mask idk why they sell those. There supposed to be for doctors to protect the eyes I guess- — Bella☺️💜 (@nightxxoo) February 9, 2021

Nikita Dragun pretending to wear a mask for 49 seconds pic.twitter.com/xAGW4tCVlM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 9, 2021

Why is she hugging people….. pic.twitter.com/cNiemsg536 — Brandon (@brandonb617) February 9, 2021

It’s just this simple! We just started 2021 and now they are saying it looks more like 2022 these multiple viruses strains might be “under control.” Well, not all of us are as fortunate to not care! We need to go back to work, have food to eat etc. So pls put the damn mask on! pic.twitter.com/dSOw49K53L — Michelle Accunzo (@MAccunzo) March 9, 2021

I think we all tired of her to be honest — janken (@jankenxx) March 9, 2021

Nikita Dragun's mask antics seemingly has people online on a knife's edge. She would do well to exercise caution and follow necessary protocol to keep herself and everyone around her safe.

