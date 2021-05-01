Watch: Roman Reigns debuts new entrance music

Roman Reigns has been using a rendition of The Shield's theme, titled 'The Truth Reigns,' as his entrance song for quite some time now.

However, after he shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel last year, fans have been clamoring for a change in The Tribal Chief's theme song.

The moment came during this week's WWE SmackDown when Reigns debuted a new entrance song for his main event match against Daniel Bryan.

You can hear Reigns' new theme by clicking on the tweet right below.

OH MY GOD THEY FINALLY DID IT

NEW ROMAN REIGNS ENTRANCE MUSIC

NO MORE SHIELD THEME

THE END OF AN ERA

The old theme song didn't fit Roman Reigns' current persona

While fans have gotten accustomed to hearing Reigns' old theme over the past few years, it goes without saying that the song did not fit his current avatar.

For a superstar who claims to be The Head of The Table, Reigns needed a grandiose theme that suited his persona. It seems WWE has possibly achieved that with this new entrance song.

Roman Reigns gave us an update earlier this year that he was working on a new theme.

Reigns stated that it had to be perfectly in sync with his character, which was why it took time.

"Yeah, we're working on it. It's not easy. I'm not gonna just... with this character, it's gotta be the right vibe. I can't, you know, be... you can't just hire a rapper... it can't just be some rap music," Roman Reigns said.

Many assumed that Roman would be debuting the new theme at WrestleMania 37. However, that was not the case as The Tribal Chief made his appearance on the Show Of Shows with his old entrance song.

Perhaps WWE and Reigns were just biding their time and this week's episode of SmackDown seemed like a perfect opportunity for them to debut the new entrance.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' new theme music? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!