Roman Reigns gives big update on his new entrance music

In his latest chat with B/R Wrestling, Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave an update on his new entrance music.

Roman Reigns revealed that he is currently working on his new entrance music, and explained why it's taking some time to complete his new track. Check out Reigns' comments below:

"Yeah, we're working on it. It's not easy. I'm not gonna just... with this character, it's gotta be the right vibe. I can't, you know, be... you can't just hire a rapper... it can't just be some rap music."

The Tribal Chief further opened up on his original theme being "so recognizable", and the fact that the new theme needs to be perfect. He added that he's definitely working on his new music, and it's taking some time. He finished off his answer with two simple words: "Be patient!"

Roman Reigns has been using his current theme for a long time now

When The Shield broke up in mid-2014, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley were soon able to use their own entrance themes to match their characters. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, stuck with the Shield theme and has been using the same ever since.

As time passed, the theme became synonymous with Roman Reigns, and he's used it while making grand entrances at multiple WrestleMania events as well as other major shows.

Roman Reigns turned heel last year at SummerSlam 2020. Ever since then, fans have been speculating on a possible new theme for Reigns, but it seems like we will have to wait a bit longer to find out what WWE comes up with. Here's hoping Reigns' new entrance music will suit his persona of The Tribal Chief.