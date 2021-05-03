Selena: The Series Part 2 - Air date, how to stream, and everything about the Netflix drama on the Tejano singer

Netflix's fan-favorite biopic, "Selena: The Series," is returning this May to explore further the life of Selena Quintanilla and the singer's rise to fame, which earned her the title, "Queen of Tejano music."

Season 1 of the has Madison Taylor Baez portraying the young Tejano musician as she explores her voice. So far, the first nine episodes have retraced the singer's early life and her step into stardom from the days of performing in her family band, Selena y Los Dinos.

The first installment wrapped up with the series introducing Yolanda Saldivar, the fan club president who killed the singer in 1995. Selena fired her guitarist/husband after the singer’s father uncovered their secret romance.

Fortunately, the new season will shine more light on her iconic moments as a Tejano singer during the peak of her career. Season 2 will explore Quintanilla’s journey as a crossover artist while being married to guitarist Chris Perez.

When and where to watch

The show will be available to stream on Netflix from May 4. The second installment was originally set to drop on May 14, but the network decided to push for an earlier release. Fans can start watching at 12:30 p.m. GMT+5:30 on the streaming service.

When you're gone. How do you want to be remembered? Part 2 of Selena: The Series premieres May 4. Only on Netflix.

Meet the cast of Selena: The Series Season 2

Christina Serratos

Still of Christina Serratos/Image via actor's Facebook

Fans know the 30-year-old star for her fan-favorite portrayal as Rosita Espinosa in AMC’s "The Walking Dead." Aside from her small-screen stardom, Serratos made her presence known in feature films such as Twilight. The actor bagged an award for her performance in “Young Supporting Actress” at the 30th Young Artist Awards.

Serratos appeared in the sequels of Twilight, including “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” and “The Twilight Saga” Eclipse.” In their early acting life, she won praise for her performance as Suzie Crabgrass in the Nickelodeon series “'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.” The show ran for three seasons (2004-2007).

Gabriel Chavarria

Still of Gabriel Chavarria/Image via actor's Twitter

The American-Hispanic actor made his feature debut in 2007 in the film “Freedom Writers.” But the star was also cast in “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Lowriders.” The 32-year-old actor also played Jacob Aguilar in the 2013 Hulu series, “East Los High.”

In the upcoming installment, Chavarria will reprise his role as Selena’s older brother A.B. Quintanilla – the character is a bass player and part of Selena’s family band.

Ricardo Chavira

Still of Ricardo Chavira from Selena: The Series/Image via Netflix

The American actor is notably known for his three-time ALMA award nomination role as Carlos Solis in "Desperate Housewives." He was nominated in the "Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series" category.

Chavira’s guest roles in series such as “Jane the Virgin,” “Castle,” “Scandal,” and “Santa Clarita Diet” made him a prominent face in Hollywood. Season 2 will see the 49-year-old actor return to play Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father.

Selena: The Series Part 2 Trailer

The 2-minute trailer for "Selena: The Series Part 2" shows glimpses of her life as a rising superstar to her contentious marriage against her father's wishes. Ultimately, stardom came at a big price.

In the trailer, fans can see Selena wanting to be remembered as “somebody who gave it her all.” Surprisingly, the promo shows a flash of the scene when a star stuck, Beyoncé Knowles, meets Selena. This is confirmed to be a real moment. Beyonce and her mother met the 'Queen of Tejano.' This has been adapted for the show.