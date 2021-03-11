Serena Williams recently took part in E! News' 10 Things!, a series where celebrities share parts of their personal lives with their fans. One of Williams' disclosures in the series was that if she could trade closets with any other person, she would choose to do so with pop star Beyonce.

Serena Williams and Beyonce are well-acquainted with each another. Williams appeared in the latter's music video 'Sorry' in 2016 - the same year that Beyonce cheered for Williams from the stands at Wimbledon.

Watch Beyonce & Serena Williams get their dance on in "Sorry" video https://t.co/3AV90T3oLD pic.twitter.com/QBwBfvuyTo — billboard (@billboard) June 22, 2016

"If I could trade closets with any other celebrity, it would be Beyonce," Serena Williams said.

The American also named another pop star - Jennifer Lopez - as her 'style icon', and revealed that she has learned to play the guitar.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Serena Williams--By Serena Williams https://t.co/mUw1lm1kAL — E! News (@enews) March 10, 2021

If tennis didn't happen I would work in fashion, but I'm fortunate that I can do both: Serena Williams

Serena Williams is known for her keen eye for fashion. The American has her own fashion brand 'S by Serena', which she says ‘celebrates the smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong, and stylish qualities of each customer'.

Serena William attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California

Thus, it came as no surprise when Williams admitted that she have would have chosen a career in fashion had she not been a tennis player. The American added that she 'feels fortunate that she can do both'.

Advertisement

A lot of the other things Williams talked about in the series were fashion-centric. The 23-time Major winner traced back her love for fashion to her younger days.

"I loved playing dress-up from a very young age," Williams added. "I guess Olympia gets that from me. She likes to try on my shoes, and we love to wear matching outfits but, if you asked her, I'm sure she'd say her personal style is 'Disney princess chic'."

Serena Williams went on to reveal that she would pick 'heels over sneakers', and that Stuart Weitzman's Aleena 100 is her favorite shoe.

Williams also declared that she loves to indulge in jewelry, claiming she has 'different pieces that remind me of special moments or help me find strength when I need it'.

The American called herself a fan of retro fashion, adding that she loves how 'fashion recycles itself'.

One pop culture phenomenon that Serena Williams did not get into is the 'Game of Thrones' series, claiming it 'was too violent' for her.

Williams, whose estimated net worth is more than $200 million, ended on the note that if she could, she would tell her 20 year-old-self that it's 'never too early to start investing your money'.