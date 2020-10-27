Twitter reacts as Netflix announces a Live-Action Assassin's Creed TV Series 

Ubisoft's immensely popular action-adventure franchise, Assassin's Creed, is officially getting its own live-action original series on Netflix.
The Netflix show is being developed as part of an exclusive collaboration with Ubisoft and is the first of an upcoming slew of projects.
The show has roped in Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik as Executive Producers and a search is currently underway for a showrunner. The announcement was officially made by the Netflix Twitter handle which involved a teaser logo:
Assassin's Creed is one of the best-selling video-game franchises in the world, and has a loyal fan base across the globe.
The Netflix series announcement comes just before the release of the highly anticipated upcoming installment, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
The franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs, comics, novels and also a live-action adaptation film starring Michael Fassbender in 2016, which was both a critical as well as a commercial failure. With the latest announcement, enthusiastic fans took to Twitter to react to this recent development.
Assassin's Creed x Netflix
The open-world environment, combined with a rich historical setting, replete with intrigue, action and adventure has proved to be a major winning combination behind the Assassin's Creed success story.
With the Netflix tie-up, Ubisoft will be looking to further expand and evolve the Assassin's Creed brand, as it reaches global audiences in an exciting new, live-action format.
In an official statement, Jason Altman spoke out about this exciting new association with Netflix:
"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise .We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ universe"
Netflix's Peter Friedlander, the Vice-President of Original Series, also added:
"We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is beloved for."
"From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy"
As soon as the latest announcement went viral, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions regarding a brand new Assassin's Creed Netflix show.
Check out some of the reactions online, as enthusiastic fans took to Twitter to react to the announcement:
Post the success of Henry Cavill's The Witcher, Netflix will certainly be looking to maintain its stellar run, as expectations surrounding the upcoming Assassin's Creed original series are expected to remain gargantuan.
Published 27 Oct 2020, 21:15 IST