Twitter reacts as Netflix announces a Live-Action Assassin's Creed TV Series 

Ubisoft's immensely popular action-adventure franchise, Assassin's Creed, is officially getting its own live-action original series on Netflix.

The Netflix show is being developed as part of an exclusive collaboration with Ubisoft and is the first of an upcoming slew of projects.

The show has roped in Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik as Executive Producers and a search is currently underway for a showrunner. The announcement was officially made by the Netflix Twitter handle which involved a teaser logo:

Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Assassin's Creed is one of the best-selling video-game franchises in the world, and has a loyal fan base across the globe.

The Netflix series announcement comes just before the release of the highly anticipated upcoming installment, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs, comics, novels and also a live-action adaptation film starring Michael Fassbender in 2016, which was both a critical as well as a commercial failure. With the latest announcement, enthusiastic fans took to Twitter to react to this recent development.

The open-world environment, combined with a rich historical setting, replete with intrigue, action and adventure has proved to be a major winning combination behind the Assassin's Creed success story.

With the Netflix tie-up, Ubisoft will be looking to further expand and evolve the Assassin's Creed brand, as it reaches global audiences in an exciting new, live-action format.

In an official statement, Jason Altman spoke out about this exciting new association with Netflix:

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise .We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ universe"

Netflix's Peter Friedlander, the Vice-President of Original Series, also added:

"We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is beloved for."

"From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy"

As soon as the latest announcement went viral, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions regarding a brand new Assassin's Creed Netflix show.

Check out some of the reactions online, as enthusiastic fans took to Twitter to react to the announcement:

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Resident Evil Movie Reboot

Resident Evil Netflix Series

Assassin's Creed Netflix Series

Tomb Raider 2 Movie

Uncharted Movie



Man next year is going to be incredible for gamers in the movie industry 😍 pic.twitter.com/r7pjYvyTk2 — Corey (@CoreyOCroft) October 27, 2020

Devil May Cry

Castlevania

Witcher

Assassin's Creed.



Turns out Netflix is the Netflix of gaming — David Jetta 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@David__Jetta) October 27, 2020

I hope the Netflix Assassin’s Creed is good pls pls pls be good 🙏🏼 — Lowco (@Lowco2525) October 27, 2020

OH MY GOODNESS! OH MY GOODNESS! OH MY GOODNESS!

I am a MASSIVE fan of the #assassinscreed franchise and @netflix has just announced an Assassin’s Creed Series! I CANNOT WAIT! pic.twitter.com/wkV5HgZAhu — Comics and the Cross (@ComicsandCross) October 27, 2020

Chris Hemsworth as Edward Kenway in Netflix's Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/KjwWeTo1y8 — 𝑽𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓⚔ - 𝑨𝒄𝒐𝒇𝒂𝒔 (@witcherstark) October 27, 2020

In Netflix we believe. You did the Witcher justice, you did the best MCU universe — ZinZitsu™️ (@GamerGreggy) October 27, 2020

Get Nolan and Zack Snyder involved so it can be epic.

Of course Hans Zimmer on score. — My Surname is Khan™ (@ejaz_k) October 27, 2020

You have my attention 😁 pic.twitter.com/1LibLmE0bO — Going Viking #RallyTheCreed (@GoingViking) October 27, 2020

After the Witcher, I have faith 🙏🏽 | Assassin’s Creed Netflix https://t.co/rtHHmp1U3G — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) October 27, 2020

The Assassin's Creed Netflix series should be a different Assassin every season. #AssassinsCreed @netflix — Michael Cwick (@The1stMJC) October 27, 2020

HOLD ON NETFLIX AND ASSASSIN’S CREED ✨👄✨ I CANT WAIT — shay⨟ ♡̷̷ xiaojun 👻 (@harucoins) October 27, 2020

Post the success of Henry Cavill's The Witcher, Netflix will certainly be looking to maintain its stellar run, as expectations surrounding the upcoming Assassin's Creed original series are expected to remain gargantuan.