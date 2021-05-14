What is Judy Sheindlin’s net worth? Exploring Judge Judy star’s fortune as she lands own Amazon series

Judge Judy Sheindlin is not putting her gavel away anytime soon as she prepares for her next small screen appearance on IMDb TV. The 78-year-old will soon begin production on a new courtroom show with Amazon Prime and will see her once again in a traditional judging gown, presiding over small cases.

In a recent interview, the “Judge Judy” star addressed her negotiations with Amazon for the new IMDb TV show.

It seems the streaming platform was aware of her expected pay figure since Judge Judy’s estimated $100 million payout from her CBS program was public knowledge.

“Without giving you specifics, because that’s a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It’s been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life. So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue.”

Sheindlin’s new series, with the working title “Judy Justice,” will begin filming later this year. Meanwhile, the television star’s deal with Amazon has many wondering what kind of massive parameters were ironed out to reach an agreement.

For now, readers can dive into the judge’s massive net worth from her decades of career on the silver screen.

What is Judge Judy Sheindlin’s net worth?

It’s reported that Judy Sheindlin had an estimated figure of $50 million in net worth in 2009. The TV star is currently the 53rd richest self-made woman in America with an estimated $445 million of net worth, as of December 2020.

According to Forbes, since 2012, the Brooklyn born native earned $47 million per season from the CBS’ popular courtroom show, which made her the highest paid TV host.

However, Judge Judy’s worth soared high from selling the rights she held over episodes from the syndicated program to CBS, for an estimated $100 million.

Aside from her financial gains in TV, the millionaire also owns a portfolio of real estate that is likely worth more than $100 million. The star also has a mansion in Naples worth $11 million and another in Greenwich, Connecticut, a 5-bedroom Condo in Beverly Hills and many more.

It remains to be seen how the new Amazon Prime courtroom series will fare against the fan-favourite CBS arbitration series. Nonetheless, it is sure to up Judge Judy’s net worth.