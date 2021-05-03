What is Apink's Son Naeun's net worth? Inside K-pop star's fortune as she signs with YG Entertainment as an actress

Son Naeun has signed with YG Entertainment as an actress while continuing with her activities as a member of the K-Pop girl group, Apink. The singer had earlier decided not to continue her contract with Play M Entertainment, her former agency. At the same time, the remaining members of the group - Bomi, Namjoo, Chorong, Hayoung, and Eunji - opted to stay with Play M Entertainment.

YG Entertainment - known for K-pop groups such as Big Bang, Sechs Kies, Blackpink, and more - told South Korean media that they had signed an exclusive contract with Naeun. The company said that Naeun would face:

"An important period in which she is making a new start as an actress."

Other actors signed to YG Entertainment include: Kang Dong Won ("Something about 1%"), Cha Seung Won ("You're All Surrounded," "A Korean Odyssey"), Lee Sung Kyung ("Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo," "Dr Romantic 2"), and Yoo In Na ("Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Touch Your Heart").

Naeun will be looking to start her acting career with YG Entertainment while continuing as a K-pop idol singer with Apink.

Also read: BTS's V becomes fifth Korean soloist to reach 3 million followers as fans await the release of his first mixtape

What is Son Naeun's net worth?

Advertisement

Naeun made her debut as part of Apink in February 2011. While she was predominantly an idol singer, she also had roles in various television dramas such as "The Great Seer," "Second 20s," "Cinderella with Four Knights," and "Dinner Mate." She has also appeared in music videos for the K-pop boy group Beast (now HIGHLIGHT) in "Breath" and "Beautiful."

She is set to make her debut as a YG Entertainment actress in the upcoming drama, "No Longer Human," which is also set to star Ryu Joon Yeol, Jo Eun Ji, Kim Hyo Jin, Jeon Do Yeon, and Park Byung Eun.

Through her work as an Apink member, the singer has signed several endorsements with brands such as Adidas Korea. With all her work in singing, acting, and modeling, Naeun's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to CelebsAgeWiki.

Also read: “JYPE, please put a little effort into the design”: TWICE’s 10th mini album Taste of Love cover divides fans

Will Naeun continue with Apink?

Advertisement

While Naeun did not renew her contract with Play M Entertainment, the agency clarified that Naeun would still be a part of Apink and continue promoting the group, "both together and separately."

Play M Entertainment said in a statement:

"We respect Son Naeun’s decision, and we will genuinely support her new future ahead. We express our gratitude to Son Naeun who has stayed with the company for a long time."

Also read: Former AOA member Kwon Mina reveals why she put up a now-deleted Instagram photo depicting self-harm