“JYPE please put a little effort into the design”: TWICE’s 10th mini album Taste of Love cover divides fans

K-Pop girl group TWICE is set to make a comeback this summer with their 10th mini-album, "Taste of Love," in June.

While ONCEs are excited about TWICE's comeback, many have expressed their distaste with the initial design for the album cover and what they perceive to be unsatisfactory promotions from TWICE's agency, JYP Entertainment.

TWICE will first be releasing their Japanese single, "Kura Kura," on May 12th, and an accompanying music video will also be released.

The group's last comeback was in October 2020, with their second Korean studio album, "Eyes Wide Open," with the lead single, "I Can't Stop Me." "Eyes Wide Open" debuted at number 72 on the US Billboard 200.

When will TWICE's "Taste of Love" be released?

TWICE's new mini-album is called "Taste of Love" and will have two release dates for the upcoming comeback, June 9th and June 11th.

Pre-orders for the album will begin on May 10th. The group also released the first teaser for the upcoming mini-album, featuring two cocktails and flowers in the background.

What fans think about the cover

ONCEs have taken to social media, with some expressing their distaste for the simple cover and others defending it. Some have said that since this is only the first teaser, the actual album cover would be better. Fans have taken to calling out JYP Entertainment, asking for better promotions for TWICE's comeback.

Excited for this next comeback! Can I be real for a sec? JYPE please put a little effort into the design! My six year old niece can design better than this 😭



TASTE OF LOVE

TWICE IS COMING

TWICE 10TH MINI ALBUM#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/r8bkxirDPu — Jack Phan🍹 (@JackPhan) May 2, 2021

whoever in jyp manages twice better keep up with other jyp artists' management :/ — lucy (@lesvivine) May 3, 2021

everyday I think about how terrible any twice member who goes solo at jyp is gunna be promoted..... that company is so shit at promoting their soloists its not even funny I hope they all leave — 14/4 CHANMINA DOMINATION (@MomosFivehead) May 3, 2021

the cover????? anyways it’s gonna be full of hits cant wait https://t.co/zyV4wAFoes — caasho⁷ (@cxhobi) May 2, 2021

The album cover is a cover without the twice girls on it? That’s new ! — lamia⁷⁺⁹ 🧈🍹 (@lamiayaq) May 2, 2021

are we not allowed to complain?? the design is very important. I have a few friends who bought a group's album mainly bcs of the design and aesthetic. Twice album jacket, photo album covers are always simple and almost the same as previous cb shouldnt they deserve more?? — sunflowermina🧸TASTE OF LOVE (@sunflowerminari) May 3, 2021

initial drop font is always the same as the drop itself so idk. also why not give the best design even for INITIAL drop as you say they CLEARLY need to change their creative team since FANCY era. — sunflowermina🧸TASTE OF LOVE (@sunflowerminari) May 3, 2021

seeing onces say theyre excited for this cb but also complaining how simple & uncreative the initial drop looks like?!! have you got no chill? this is the irony i can never comprehend. sure some onces are always the first in line to complain but it still surprises me every time. — chaeburi 🍓 I💛YOU 4EVER EWO 🍹 (@twiceufied) May 3, 2021

We finally got something else instead of TWICE members as the album cover. Be grateful 😭 — 🍹Taste Of Love🍹 (@FANCYTWICE9) May 2, 2021

Not an album cover it’s teaser

The album cover is likely to be revealed 8 days from now



Twice @JYPETWICE #TasteOfLove — مادي #twice (@roustedn) May 2, 2021

WAIT SO...CHAEYOUNG'S DRAWING IS IN TWICE'S ALBUM COVER? 😍 OR IS IT JUST PLAIN OLD SPOILER SKSKSKS @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/dCD3qbi9nM — ◡̈ kitty ♡ | 🍹TASTE OF LOVE🍸 (@nysntypink) May 2, 2021

Chaeyoung inspired from the Taste of love teaser~♡

Might do OT9 if im in the mood😂🥺#트와이스 #TWICE @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/lGkz2j1A3e — Minguin~🛒merchban (@michaengbabies) May 3, 2021

I don't think that Chaeyoung drew all of them, you can easily guess that they probably not draw by the same person because of the different technique some are more sharper and more detailed if that makes sense (+ the size of the line change for every drawing) — Jichu Rbk (@JichuRbk) May 3, 2021

Also the 8th glass is Chaeyoung's drawing so from left to right it's NJMSJMDCT ✨@JYPETWICE https://t.co/n3Apk5WypX — ◡̈ kitty ♡ | 🍹TASTE OF LOVE🍸 (@nysntypink) May 2, 2021

Why ONCEs are upset with JYPE's promotions of TWICE

This is not the first time ONCEs have expressed their disappointment with JYP Entertainment over the agency's promotions for TWICE. Last year, fans trended "#RespectTWICE_JYPE" on Twitter, asking the agency about the lack of diverse activities for individual members.

Where the hell are their individual solos?! Dahyun & Jihyo trained as an actress but I don't see shit, jeongyeon & tzuyu modelling, Nayeon & Jihyo solo debut, Momo collab with 1million, chae producer, mina gaming channel. Stop wasting their talents Jung wook #RespectTWICE_JYPE pic.twitter.com/0WDXiMjHwc — lavi♡ (@ghostjeonn) September 1, 2020

Allkpop also reported that fans were disappointed with TWICE's treatment by JYPE, alleging that the members were subject to poor styling and lack of proper promotions. Fans also noted that TWICE needed more songs tailored for the members' vocal skills.

When JYPE released teasers for TWICE's "FANCY," fans alleged that teasers were badly shot and that the agency had to find "someone better" to do TWICE's comeback teasers.

Fans have also expressed their disappointment with songs written by JYPE head Park Jin Young for TWICE, noting that Park's retro style was not suited to TWICE's style.

ONCEs were especially disappointed with TWICE's single, "Signal," as the title song failed to reach 100 million streams on Gaon, unlike other TWICE title tracks.

Fans alleged that Park "lost his sense for music" and that TWICE's music should be composed by Black Eyed Pilseung, whose songs such as "Cheer Up" and "TT," with TWICE's signature style, are some of the group's best-known songs.