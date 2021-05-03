“JYPE please put a little effort into the design”: TWICE’s 10th mini album Taste of Love cover divides fans

K-Pop girl group TWICE is set to make a comeback this summer with their 10th mini-album, "Taste of Love," in June.
While ONCEs are excited about TWICE's comeback, many have expressed their distaste with the initial design for the album cover and what they perceive to be unsatisfactory promotions from TWICE's agency, JYP Entertainment.
TWICE will first be releasing their Japanese single, "Kura Kura," on May 12th, and an accompanying music video will also be released.
The group's last comeback was in October 2020, with their second Korean studio album, "Eyes Wide Open," with the lead single, "I Can't Stop Me." "Eyes Wide Open" debuted at number 72 on the US Billboard 200.
When will TWICE's "Taste of Love" be released?
TWICE's new mini-album is called "Taste of Love" and will have two release dates for the upcoming comeback, June 9th and June 11th.
Pre-orders for the album will begin on May 10th. The group also released the first teaser for the upcoming mini-album, featuring two cocktails and flowers in the background.
What fans think about the cover
ONCEs have taken to social media, with some expressing their distaste for the simple cover and others defending it. Some have said that since this is only the first teaser, the actual album cover would be better. Fans have taken to calling out JYP Entertainment, asking for better promotions for TWICE's comeback.
Why ONCEs are upset with JYPE's promotions of TWICE
This is not the first time ONCEs have expressed their disappointment with JYP Entertainment over the agency's promotions for TWICE. Last year, fans trended "#RespectTWICE_JYPE" on Twitter, asking the agency about the lack of diverse activities for individual members.
Allkpop also reported that fans were disappointed with TWICE's treatment by JYPE, alleging that the members were subject to poor styling and lack of proper promotions. Fans also noted that TWICE needed more songs tailored for the members' vocal skills.
When JYPE released teasers for TWICE's "FANCY," fans alleged that teasers were badly shot and that the agency had to find "someone better" to do TWICE's comeback teasers.
Fans have also expressed their disappointment with songs written by JYPE head Park Jin Young for TWICE, noting that Park's retro style was not suited to TWICE's style.
ONCEs were especially disappointed with TWICE's single, "Signal," as the title song failed to reach 100 million streams on Gaon, unlike other TWICE title tracks.
Fans alleged that Park "lost his sense for music" and that TWICE's music should be composed by Black Eyed Pilseung, whose songs such as "Cheer Up" and "TT," with TWICE's signature style, are some of the group's best-known songs.