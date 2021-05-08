What is MrBeast’s net worth? YouTuber reveals highest views on 23rd b’day as fans shower him with wishes

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has reached a new milestone in his life, as the star turned 23 yesterday. Before kicking off his birthday celebrations, the YouTuber shared a timeline of his growth on the video-making platform.

The giveaway streamer’s social media timeline has been filled with tweets from fellow creators/streamers, along with an army of fans wishing him well.

Thanks for all the birthday wishes! I feel so old now that I’m 23 lol — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2021

After thanking his fans for their wishes, MrBeast shared a set of figures, allegedly stating:

“This is how many views I got on YouTube during each year of my life (thought it’d be cool to update).”

MrBeast generates over $4 billion a year from YouTube

In the first year of his YouTube career, at the age of 12, the Kansas native had a mere 15,000 views on his channel. But fast forward to the present, and at 22, Donaldson has over 8 billion views and counting.

This is how many views I got on YouTube during each year of my life (thought it’d be cool to update)



22 - 8,184,185,544

21 - 3,324,451,660

20 - 2,099,879,911

19 - 464,282,517

18 - 122,441,813

17 - 5,482,596

16 - 202,000

15 - 125,634

14 - 41,148

13 - 7,000

12 - 15,000 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2021

Fans have continued to shower MrBeast with wishes on his timeline, congratulating him on his successful and long career on YouTube.

Happy birf !!!!!!! — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 7, 2021

You are only 23 😯😯😯 Happy Birthday Baby Beast! — Squiddy (@iBallisticSquid) May 7, 2021

Wait till you hit 26 then you’ll feel old



Happy Birthday young man — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) May 7, 2021

Happy birthday old man — Chandler Hallow (@ChandlerHallow) May 7, 2021

Happy Birthday old man — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 7, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRBEAST HOMY SHIT pic.twitter.com/GMDauEuEBs — Ihatehumans (@villanarc) May 7, 2021

happy birthday mr beas ❤️ — Hoover (@Hooverr) May 7, 2021

Happy Birthday, have a good one! — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) May 7, 2021

Happy birthday! Now give me a house pic.twitter.com/iHxYPXP8HN — ᜈᜌ᜔ᜎᜎ (@Alfaronyell8) May 7, 2021

The mind-blowing estimates have MrBeast’s fanbase in awe, and they are questioning the internet celeb’s net worth. So here’s a breakdown of the star’s massive revenue

How much is MrBeast worth?

YouTube’s analytics service, Social Blade, revealed that the philanthropist generates over $3.1 million a month in revenue from his primary YouTube channel. Last year, it was estimated that he had total earnings of $24 million.

MrBeast is projected to surpass the largest independent creator on YouTube, PewDiePie, in the next year.

Mr Beast’s next challenge could be the biggest, most expensive, yet! (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

However, Donaldson started under a different username, called “MrBeast6000,” and was unsuccessful in finding stardom and a stable career on the platform during the first few years.

He slowly transitioned to gaming and tried different titles based on trends such as “Minecraft” and “Call of Duty.” Ironically, the star even engaged in making info videos estimating YouTuber’s wealth and commenting on YouTuber drama, offering video-making tips too.

Donaldson generates revenue from multiple YouTube channels, restaurant chain, and more

Currently, Donaldson also generates massive revenue from his other channels: Beast Philanthropy, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts, Beast Reacts, and MrBeast2.

Besides being YouTube’s most prominent philanthropist, Donaldson has even started other ventures such as MrBeast Burger, taking responsibility for the entire ownership of the restaurant chain and launching over 300 units nationwide.

The American has also invested in the tech industry and started Juice Funds. This $2 million investment fund aids creators by providing financial support up to $250k in exchange for equity from their respective YouTube channels.

Clearly, Mrbeast’s growing popularity continues to up his massive net worth. However, the internet sensation was recently caught up in a controversy over a toxic work environment. But so far, it hasn’t affected his stardom.